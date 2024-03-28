Investment managers embracing AI: Mercer

According to a report by Mercer, nine out of 10 investment managers are either using or planning to use artificial intelligence (AI) in their investment strategies or asset class research.

The report flagged that the question is no longer if but how managers are implementing AI capabilities.

The use of AI across investment research and alpha generation by managers is mainly focused on augmenting existing capabilities through the expansion of data sets and analysis, idea generation, and the identification of proxy signals where information may be more limited. The report also noted that enhanced data gathering, access, and analysis is at the forefront of managers' use of AI in pursuit of alpha generation.

However, only a smaller minority of managers are deploying AI in relation to complex aspects of portfolio management.

The report also found that managers' expectations around the potential impacts of AI on value creation vary widely across asset classes.

Equities lead the way, with 61% of managers seeing significant prospects for value creation, followed by hedge funds at 53% and digital assets at 45%. Meanwhile, 47% of managers see significant potential for value creation in fixed income.

"In the fixed income arena, AI may be used to support 'bottom up' credit analysis of corporate bond issuers, similar to how it would be deployed to support and expand equity analysis," Mercer senior director of fixed income investment research Noel Collins said.

At a sector level, the report suggests that integrating AI across a range of sectors/business lines can create significant value creation opportunities. Among those already using AI, the technology sector emerges as the most prominent opportunity, cited as significant or very significant by 83% of managers. While healthcare (72%), financial services and wealth management (70%), legal services (66%), banking (64%), and insurance (61%) are the next-most-cited areas of opportunity for value creation.

Managers currently using AI expect the integration of its capabilities to deliver positive economic benefits, with an average expectation of a US$14 trillion boost to the global economy by 2030.

Most managers predict AI to increase market efficiency, but some expect it to increase concentration.

Interestingly, over half of the managers (56%) believe that AI will contribute to disinflationary forces in the economy, as productivity, automation, and competition impacts become more widespread.

There is also uncertainty surrounding the effect of AI on the breadth of strategies and products. Despite this, two-thirds of managers (67%) are confident that AI will increase their product range, revealing a positive outlook on AI's future role in business.