Investment committees not up to scratch

New research from Thinking Ahead Institute has identified the flaws in investment committee practices and governance.

The research, Going from good to great, points to the aviation industry as one the investment industry could stand to learn from.

The aircraft industry uses structured-learning environments to learn from experience and errors. This structured-learning has delivered increased levels of safety in aviation.

That increase in safety was delivered in a structured way by the industry as it developed checklists to improve decision making and dashboards for tracking mission critical issues.

"The aircraft industry ensures the safety of billions of people through learning from experience. Investment committees can likewise provide for the financial safety of billions of people by applying best-practice frameworks to their context," Thinking Ahead Institute co-founder Roger Urwin said.

"In doing so they will be better placed to tackle the challenges that lie ahead such as systemic risks, performance pressures, complexity management, increased regulatory influence and the growing influences from multiple stakeholders."

The institute's research has applied this to best practice governance for investment committees by setting out a checklist committees can follow to improve outcomes.

For more ambitious and well-resourced organisations it suggests the adoption of the total portfolio approach (TPA) to introduce more dynamism and focus on goals in decisions.

"Large asset owners are using advanced best-practice governance to unlock the complexities of modern investment, notably when dealing with ESG considerations, and employing TPA helps the integrated thinking required," Urwin said.

"We believe that this crisis will accelerate the adoption of TPA and, in time, it will become one of the defining innovations of this period."

The research identified key areas where investment committees can make the biggest gains in outcomes. These include: Getting the right people on the committee and focussing on their competency and accountability, exploiting opportunities for improved efficiency and collective intelligence, and taking the opportunities the COVID-19 crisis presents.

In terms of getting the right people on the committee diversity, engagement and collective intelligence were highlighted as key governance considerations.

Having an effective chair person is key in improving investment committee outcomes as well as having a strong, productive culture and clearly defined strategic focus. The strategic investment plan should include investment goals and considerations and be a critical part of the investment committee's role.

"Could investment committees and boards set their sights higher? Absolutely they could. The stakes are too high for them not to take this path. And these current pressurised circumstances make such steps attractive right now," Urwin said.