InterPrac wants super funds' reserves to remediate Shield, First Guardian victims

InterPrac Financial Planning wants to rid itself of remediation obligations regarding the collapse of the Shield Master Fund and First Guardian Master Fund, saying that victims should be "fully compensated" via superannuation funds' reserves.

InterPrac is currently facing $22 million worth of Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) pertaining to its representatives' alleged roles in the loss of $1 billon of investor money.

InterPrac managing director Garry Crole said super funds' Operational Risk Financial Requirement (ORFR) should be activated in the same way that victims of Trio Capital were remediated.

"Use of the ORFR to remediate member losses would reinforce trust in Australia's wealth management and superannuation industries, confirming the value of strong regulation and the mandate for super funds to act in members' best interests," he said.

"While it is essential that those who misled trustees, research houses, and licensees are called to account, the Australian superannuation system has evolved to safeguard members and those safeguards must be fully utilised."

InterPrac is in the process of issuing ORFR activation requests to superannuation trustees which placed the Shield and First Guardian investment suites on their platforms.

"We request that the superannuation trustees immediately declare an ORFR event has occurred and access their ORFR reserves to remediate every client that has been exposed to these investments," he added.

Venture Egg Financial Services and its principal Ferras Merhi, and Reilly Financial were authorised representatives of InterPrac.

Last week, ASIC added allegations against Merhi, claiming he engaged in "unconscionable conduct".

In releasing its 2025 financial report recently, Crole told Sequoia Financial Group investors that "proactive action" was taken in closing new business in Shield in July 2023 and First Guardian in December 2023.

Both Venture Egg and Reilly Financial were placed on a compliance vetting in December 2023 which effectively ceased all new business from Venture Egg, he said.

Last year, APRA announced changes to ORFR minimum requirements.

In July, super funds with more than $30 billion in funds under management (FUM) had to keep 0.20% in reserves, while those with more than $165 billion had a target minimum of 0.175%.