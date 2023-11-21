Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Interest rate hikes are working: Bullock

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 21 NOV 2023   12:38PM

Reserve Bank of Australia governor Michele Bullock defended the central bank's use of monetary policy and hiking interest rates amid many challenges that looks to keep inflation at stubborn levels over the next two years.

Speaking at the ASIC Annual Forum in Melbourne this morning, Bullock hailed monetary policy as a necessary yet "blunt tool" that stings the cash flow of Australians but is doing its job of keeping inflation down.

"[Monetary] policy doesn't just operate through the cash flow channel because it works in other countries where they don't have a strong cash flow channel. And it works here as well. It works through what economists call "intertemporal substitution"," she said, meaning that as interest rates rise, Australians are incentivised to save rather than spend.

Bullock pointed to the supply shocks and demand factors that she must consider if and when interest rates must increase.

Sponsored by BNP Paribas AM
The right path towards a more sustainable future

She put to bed the current perception that inflation is only being driven by the supply side - such as the prices of petrol and energy and rent.

"[There is] actually an underlying demand component to it. That's what the central banks are trying to get on top of. It's often said that if there's just supply shocks, central banks should just look through them; let them naturally decline and come out of the numbers," she said.

Sponsored Video
 
     
Help your clients build, protect and leave their legacy

"And we are observing a lot of that. That's why headline inflation has come down quite quickly overseas and has also come down in Australia."

Given that Australia has not recorded any meaningful growth in productivity over several years, Bullock worries that this will contribute to rising costs.

"We know that unit labour costs as measured in the last few years, have been rising quite substantially - 6%-8% - depending on how you might measure it. That's not helpful for inflation," she said.

Raphael Arndt, the chief executive of the Future Fund, who also appeared at the forum, warned that even if inflation declines it can stay volatile.

"Inflation is coming down, as we've said, right around the world, and it's a bit more advanced in a sense, in the US and Europe... But we've got this backdrop now of a whole lot of inflationary headwinds," Arndt said.

One example he pointed to is the path to decarbonisation that's not only important to the environment but from many countries' national security standpoint.

"[They] don't want to be reliant on importing oil from the Middle East or other countries that requires a whole lot of capital, a whole lot of investment that by its nature is inflationary," he said.

Another geopolitical risk that could aggravate inflation is the upcoming US election.

"We're seeing more and more populist governments getting elected. The nature of these things is [that more populist governments tend to] direct capital, intervene in markets more, not always for the purest economics point of view," he said.

As a result, such actions reduce potential economic growth and tend to be inflationary.

"Everytime a business decides to make an investment, they need a bigger return on that investment. It's not that the services sector workers don't deserve pay rises, it's just that there's a consequence to that if there are losses in productivity gains," he said.

Read more: Michele BullockRBA
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Base rate lifts to 4.35%
Inflation eases to 5.4%, RBA tipped to hike interest rates
ASX awards settlement, clearing mandate
RBA's multi-channel approach curbs inflation
Bullock keeps cash rate at 4.10%
RBA considers impact of climate on monetary policy
ASIC, RBA set high expectations for ASX
RBA sustains cash rate at 4.1%
ASIC to host CHESS replacement roundtable
Economists divided over cash rate decision

Editor's Choice

Super Members Council names chief executive

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:45PM
The Super Members Council of Australia (SMC), the new advocacy body representing profit-to-member super funds, has appointed Misha Schubert as its inaugural chief executive.

Interest rate hikes are working: Bullock

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:38PM
Reserve Bank of Australia governor Michele Bullock defended the central bank's use of monetary policy and hiking interest rates amid many challenges that looks to keep inflation at stubborn levels over the next two years.

MA Financial issues first RMBS

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:26PM
MA Financial's lending business, MA Money, has completed its inaugural residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issuance, amounting to $500 million.

Fidelity International chief exits

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:43PM
Anne Richards, the chief executive of Fidelity International, is retiring from her post after five years.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

NOV
28-30

ASFA Conference 2023 

DEC
6

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Which asset class do you think has the most impact in helping limit the effects of climate change?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Edwina Maloney

GROUP EXECUTIVE, PLATFORMS
AMP LIMITED
AMP group executive, platforms Edwina Maloney is confident AMP holds the key to seeing more Australians benefit from financial advice. Having always thrived in team-based roles, she now leads the charge towards that very goal. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.