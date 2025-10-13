Newspaper icon
Insurance

Insurers design framework for dealing with mental health claims

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  MONDAY, 13 OCT 2025   12:01PM

The Council of Australian Life Insurers (CALI) is developing an industry action plan for mental health claims over the next 12 months, working with an expert panel from related fields to ensure claimants are assessed appropriately.

The framework will support long-term affordability and industry sustainability and deliver greater clarity, fairness, and transparency for customers.

CALI will assemble an expert panel, including medical practitioners, legal specialists, rehabilitation and return-to-work experts, life insurance practitioners, and people with lived experience, to help design the framework.

CALI chief executive Christine Cupitt said clarity is needed about the role life insurance plays in relation to mental health issues.

"Australia is in the middle of a national mental health crisis, and we need to set clear, evidence-based guidance about the support life insurers provide," she said.

"Insurers will always be there to help Australians with severe conditions that prevent them from working, but like the NDIS or workers' compensation schemes, we can't be the answer for every case."

Specifically, the action plan is expected to provide clarity and transparency to customers by establishing "minimum" standards for consistent, and evidence-based thresholds for better mental health claims assessments. It will also clarify the purpose of disability insurance, and reflect contemporary medical evidence and return-to-work outcomes.

It will also align industry guidance and approaches to disability insurance with other income support systems, while setting industry principles for disability insurance that include indemnification for customers' financial losses.

To proceed, a three-month targeted consultation will be held in early 2026, engaging consumer representatives, mental health advocates, superannuation trustees, financial advisers, and medical professionals, CALI said.

CALI may also look at contemporary medical evidence and return-to-work practices to see if the new approach could provide clarity or support in other similar claim scenarios or circumstances to align disability insurance cover with these practices better.

The work will run in parallel with the current independent review of the Life Insurance Code of Practice (Life Code) led by Peter Kell, which is due to conclude on 30 June 2026.

Cupitt said life insurers have a responsibility to act on the growing mental health crisis, and the new framework will bring greater consistency across the industry.

"We have listened to feedback from customers and consumer advocates who feel the claims process can be more transparent and easier to understand," Cupitt said.

"Our goal is to ensure an experience that is fair, transparent, and consistent for every Australian, no matter which insurer a customer turns to."

It comes as mental health conditions are now the fastest-growing cause of life insurance claims, particularly impacting younger Australians.

The Life Code Compliance Committee (Life CCC) recently admonished many life insurers for continuing to apply blanket mental health exclusions despite being required to assess customers' individual circumstances.

According to its inquiry, the Life CCC found not all insurers are meeting requirements to consider individual circumstances in relation to mental health conditions.

Addressing the worrying trend, one of CALI's members, Acenda, recently launched TPD Severity to offer more flexibility around TPD options.

"TPD Severity is a modern solution to a modern problem, delivering customers more affordable premiums while still offering access to meaningful protection that gives Australians the confidence to take life on," Acenda chief executive, individual insurance Gerard Kerr said.

