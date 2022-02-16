Infocus adds four practices to network

Infocus added four new financial advice firms to the fold, including welcoming Victoria Devine's Zella Wealth.

The non-aligned dealer group also brought to its network Toowoomba-based Healy Financial led by Matthew Healy; Shiva Saberi's Timeless Wealth, and Brendan O'Rourke from Geelong Wealth.

Zella Wealth was previously licensed with Australia Pacific Funds Management and Consultum Financial Advisers.

Infocus managing director Darren Steinhardt told Financial Standard that the last few years have been busy for the group particularly as the industry experiences education and professionalisation changes.

That is why it is important to invest in the next generation of up-and-coming financial advisers, and the role they will play in the future of Australia's financial advice industry, he said.

The new members of Infocus are a mixture of well-established businesses, such as Geelong Wealth, as well as newly launched firms such as Timeless Wealth.

Rainmaker Information shows that Infocus had a total of 177 financial advisers at the end of 2021, making it the 10th largest non-aligned group. It has some $5.9 billion in funds under advice and holds 1.6% of the market.

When assessing potential new additions to Infocus, Steinhardt looks for three key aspects.

The practice must look to grow revenue and is led by advisers who are very good at what they do; want to enhance efficiencies in the advice process; and be able to manage risk at a high standard, he said.