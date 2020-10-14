NEWS
Investment
Industry fund launches new passive options
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 14 OCT 2020   12:33PM

A $6 billion industry superannuation fund has introduced a range of low-cost, indexed investment options for members as it closes two other options.

LUCRF Super has made changes to its range of investment options to offer members a wider range of low cost options.

Effective October 8, the super fund now offers three passive options: Indexed Balanced, Australian Shares (Indexed) and International Shares (Indexed).

With an investment fee of just 0.06%, the Indexed Balanced option's objective is to achieve a net return exceeding the increase in CPI by at least 3.25% per year over 10 years.

To compare, no investment fee is charged on Rest's indexed balanced option.

The new Australian Shares (Indexed) option aims to achieve a gross return matching that of the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index over three years. The investment fee charged on this option is set at 0.07%.

Meanwhile, the International Shares (Indexed) option will look to match the returns of the MSCI World ex-Australia Total Return Index, 70% unhedged and 30% hedged in Aussie dollars over three years. It also incurs an investment fee of 0.07%.

To avoid confusion, LUCRF Super has renamed its Australian Shares and International Shares options to Australian Shares (Active) and International Shares (Active) respectively.

In launching the new options, LUCRF Super has also closed its existing Indexed Shares option. It has also closed its Targeted Return option, switching to its Moderate option which has a different investment mix and strategy while maintaining the same return objective and risk level. It is also lower cost, LUCRF said.

Read more: LUCRF Super
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
