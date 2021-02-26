NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Industry fund CIO resigns
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 26 FEB 2021   12:23PM

The investments chief of a not-for-profit fund will leave after five years in the post.

LUCRF Super chief investment officer Leigh Gavin will stay until Easter with the fund, sister publication Industry Moves first confirmed.

Gavin joined LUCRF in May 2016 from Frontier Advisors, where he spent 14 years working across senior roles including head of Australian equities and head of property.  Prior to that, he worked at Arthur Anderson as an associate based in Melbourne.

LUCRF chief executive Charlie Donnelly said Gavin has made an outstanding contribution to the super fund and to the financial wellbeing of members.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

"He will continue to be a great asset in his new role for industry superannuation and the working Australians our funds' support. We wish him well," Donnelly said.

Gavin did not confirm where he is moving to.

"Our hard-working investment team and investment committee have initiated a number of changes to our investment strategy and portfolio in recent years and the strategy proved its resilience in 2020, through one of the most challenging years for the fund due to COVID-19, volatile markets and the introduction of early access to superannuation," he said.

"LUCRF Super has a proud track record spanning more than 42 years and we know the investment strategy is well-configured for the years to come. I wish the LUCRF Super team all the very best for the future."

The nearly $7 billion super fund unveiled a range of low-cost, indexed investment options for members and closed two other options in October 2020.

LUCRF now offers three passive options: Indexed Balanced, Australian Shares (Indexed) and International Shares (Indexed).

Read more: LUCRF SuperArthur AndersonCharlie DonnellyFrontier AdvisorsLeigh Gavin
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Industry fund expands leadership team
CareSuper hires from VFMC
WA Super trio launches boutique
Best super, pension fund revealed
Former HESTA chair joins Assemble
Frontier Advisors eyes international clients
QIC hires former Frontier infrastructure head
Industry fund launches new passive options
Super's role in new $10bn infra spend
Hostplus can't be killed: Sicilia
Editor's Choice
IOOF to spend big on BOLR
KANIKA SOOD
IOOF expects to spend up to $32 million on paying out Buyer of Last Resort arrangements with financial advisers leaving its network, primarily from Bridges Financial Services.
Link flags PEXA listing
KARREN VERGARA
Link Group is now exploring the possibility of listing PEXA despite recently flagging there was strong interest from other parties in buying the property settlement platform.
PIMCO names Asia Pacific lead
KARREN VERGARA
PIMCO has named a new lead for its Asia Pacific business as part of an executive shuffle announced overnight.
Chief economist update: Australia's virtuous cycle
BENJAMIN ONG
Even before the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Australia, it was clear we were returning to pre-pandemic normality, and latest stats back this.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Cathy Doyle
Chair and Consultant
SUPER Recruiters
Howard Marks
Chairman
Oaktree Capital Management, LLC
Anne Bailey
Partner
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Justin Arter
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
As chief executive of Cbus, Justin Arter heads a superannuation fund well positioned to survive the current wave of regulatory change. With just over six months under his belt, he shares his plans for the fund with Kanika Sood.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something cQxbCT7H