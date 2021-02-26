Industry fund CIO resigns

The investments chief of a not-for-profit fund will leave after five years in the post.

LUCRF Super chief investment officer Leigh Gavin will stay until Easter with the fund, sister publication Industry Moves first confirmed.

Gavin joined LUCRF in May 2016 from Frontier Advisors, where he spent 14 years working across senior roles including head of Australian equities and head of property. Prior to that, he worked at Arthur Anderson as an associate based in Melbourne.

LUCRF chief executive Charlie Donnelly said Gavin has made an outstanding contribution to the super fund and to the financial wellbeing of members.

"He will continue to be a great asset in his new role for industry superannuation and the working Australians our funds' support. We wish him well," Donnelly said.

Gavin did not confirm where he is moving to.

"Our hard-working investment team and investment committee have initiated a number of changes to our investment strategy and portfolio in recent years and the strategy proved its resilience in 2020, through one of the most challenging years for the fund due to COVID-19, volatile markets and the introduction of early access to superannuation," he said.

"LUCRF Super has a proud track record spanning more than 42 years and we know the investment strategy is well-configured for the years to come. I wish the LUCRF Super team all the very best for the future."

The nearly $7 billion super fund unveiled a range of low-cost, indexed investment options for members and closed two other options in October 2020.

LUCRF now offers three passive options: Indexed Balanced, Australian Shares (Indexed) and International Shares (Indexed).