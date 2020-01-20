Industry fund chair retires

A $5.3 billion industry superannuation fund has appointed a new chair as the incumbent bows out after almost two decades on the board.

Following an extensive search, Prime Super has appointed Nigel Alexander as chair. He replaces Alan Bowman who held the role for the past nine years.

Bowman has sat on the Prime Super board for 19 years and will now retire.

"I would like to thank Alan Bowman for his exemplary leadership of Prime Super. He has steered the Fund through two significant mergers over the past five years and ensured it is not only a financially sustainable organisation, but that it is on course for continued growth," Prime Super chief executive Lachlan Baird said.

Alexander is chair of UnitingCare Queensland and the Royal Flying Doctor Service Foundation which was formed last year.

He is also the former chair of RACQ, including RACQ Insurance, and former chief executive and executive chair of North Australian Pastoral Company.

Commenting on his new appointment, Alexander said: "Prime Super is already a proven performer. The Fund has great potential and is well positioned for the future. I am looking forward to collaborating with fellow board directors and the executive team to continue its strong growth."

Alexander also recognised longstanding director David Cooper has also retired from the fund's board after 10 years, and Gary Bonello and Ray Russell who assisted with the transition of Combined Super into Prime in 2019.