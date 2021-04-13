NEWS
Superannuation
Include ESG in BFID: FSC
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 13 APR 2021   12:36PM

The Financial Services Council (FSC) wants superannuation funds' ESG investments to be included in the proposed Best Financial Interests Duty.

The government's BFID wants super trustees to make decisions that are in best "financial" interests of their members. The inclusion of the word "financial" could discourage superannuation funds from investing in ESG-focused assets, many have argued.

FSC, in its submission to the Treasury on Your Future, Your Super reforms, supported BFID. However, it wants legislation to clarify that long-term investment decisions, including those which incorporate ESG, are a part of the meeting the BFID.

"In addition to clear evidence that incorporating ESG considerations into investment decisions has led to stronger long-term financial performance over most asset classes and most investment horizons, we also note the increasing focus from financial regulators on the need for superannuation trustees to consider systemic risks of climate change," the submission reads.

"It would be helpful for the scope of the duty to be clarified to ensure that long-term investment decisions, including those which incorporate ESG factors, are not in conflict with the best financial interests duty, particularly given the long-term nature of superannuation investments and the need to consider retirement outcomes for members in future decades."

According to Rainmaker Information, 36 superannuation funds offer ESG investment options. There are 171 such investment options with an estimated FUM on $160 billion.

Read more: BFIDBest Financial Interests DutyFSCFinancial Services CouncilRainmaker Information
