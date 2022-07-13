Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Impax Asset Management names APAC sustainability lead

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 JUL 2022   12:49PM

The specialist manager has appointed Nana Li as head of sustainability and ESG for Asia Pacific.

Li commenced in the role this month, joining from the Asian Corporate Governance Association, an independent organisation that works with investors and regulators in implementing corporate governance processes in Asia Pacific.

Her new position is a newly created role for Impax, with Li responsible for leading the firm's sustainability, stewardship, advocacy and engagement activities in the region.

Li reports to Impax head of sustainability and ESG Lisa Beauvilain, who said she is pleased to have Li join as the group continues to expand the team.

"Nana will be a hugely valuable addition to our sustainability and ESG team as we increase our coverage and analysis with issuers in the region," she said.

"She will pay a crucial role in leading Impax's sustainability and stewardship work in Asia Pacific."

Also commenting on her appointment, Li said: "This is an incredible opportunity to join one of the fastest growing asset managers investing in the transition to a more sustainable economy, with a proven legacy in this area."

"I am looking forward to working at Impax to further strengthen its ESG and stewardship activity in APAC."

Read more: ESGImpaxNana LiAPACAsian Corporate Governance AssociationLisa Beauvilain
