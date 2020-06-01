Impact offers opportunity during crisis: Report

As COVID-19 exposes entrenched problems in society, the ability to scale social impact investments in Australia holds significant promise to drive progress towards solutions, a new report reveals.

UTS associate professor Danielle Logue and Dr Gillian McAllister collaborated with the NSW Office of Social Impact Investment (OSII) and key stakeholders to review lessons learned from current NSW social impact investment programs.

Logue said the aim of the Scaling impact: Exploring 'success' in relation to impact investments report was to put clearly on the table the views and perspectives around scaling from different stakeholders, as well as their definitions of success.

"This will help inform government approaches and understanding of the opportunity and challenges of this growing investment space," Logue said.

The report said social impact investments, such as social impact bonds, provide a way for governments to fund innovative programs that address challenges such as homelessness and youth unemployment.

"Private investors contribute capital to enable a service provider to establish a program and then are paid a return by government," UTS said.

Early examples include the Newpin Social Impact Bond to restore children in out-of-home care to their families and the Benevolent Society Social Impact Bond to prevent children entering out-of-home care.

OSII's executive director Dr Glenn Goldsmith said: "The NSW Government has been at the forefront of the Australian social impact investment market, developing best practice in delivering outcomes-based

The Australian federal government is also aiming to grow social impact investing, with $5 million allocated in the last federal budget to establish a Social Impact Investing Taskforce, and a further $14.1 million commitment to a series of trials.

The UTS report highlights a number of potential avenues for scaling investments, including developing and implementing social impact bonds simultaneously or sequentially with the same provider, emulating similar programs in other jurisdictions, or sharing across jurisdictions.

The report also explored the barriers to success in implementing and scaling impact investments, including capacity limits and jurisdictional challenges in the execution stage, managing risk and deciding on metrics in the negotiation stage, and resourcing post-completion.

Logue said there was recognition that social impact bonds are a helpful way to test new solutions at lower risk, improve evaluation practices and build new and appropriate levels of funding for a service.

"Successful social impact bond programs not only provide positive outcomes for target populations, and a return for investors, but a range of other benefits," Logue said.

"Stakeholders reported new ways of working, greater openness to outcome-based mechanisms, new collaborative partnerships, improvements to internal structures and greater clarity around delivery expectations."

