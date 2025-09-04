Igneo Infrastructure Partners expands leadership

The infrastructure manager has named two new partners, with one also being appointed to the role of global head of capital formation.

Carolyn Pearce and Daniel Timms have been appointed as partners at Igneo, the infrastructure arm of First Sentier Investors. They are joining the seven other partners that currently lead the manager's global strategy.

In addition to being named a partner, Pearce is also taking on the newly created role of global head of capital formation.

She will lead the global investor relations team, which is located across Europe, Australia and North America, and will report to global head of Igneo Infrastructure Partners Niall Mills.

Pearce joins from Stonepeak where she was a managing director, and she previously served as head of investor relations and ESG at Infracapital. She began her career in investment banking at Goldman Sachs.

"Carolyn has a strong track record and proven experience across product development, capital raising and investor relations, with existing strong investor relationships, and her appointment will help to drive the next stage of our success," Mills said.

Pearce said she is excited to be joining Igneo.

"I was attracted by the team's partnership-based approach, their culture and their global ambition to sustainably build on their track record of excellent investment performance, which I believe differentiates the firm. I look forward to being part of Igneo's ambitious plans for the future," she said.

Meantime, Timms - who is managing director of Australia and New Zealand - will become a partner on October 1.

He joined Igneo in 2016 after 13 years at Origin Energy.

"Daniel has become a key part of the leadership team for the Australian business in the last few years. He is a proven infrastructure investor delivering value to our investors across transactions and asset management and his appointment sets the Australian team up for continued growth," Mills said.

Igneo offers one global and three regionally focused strategies, with plans to launch a fourth early next year. In all, it manages $34.3 billion on behalf of more than 200 investors.