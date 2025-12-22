Igneo acquires Tasmanian logistics firm Strait Link

ASIC flags gaps in super fund valuations VINNY VUCAGO ASIC has called for stronger scrutiny of unlisted investments after finding persistent weakness in how some superannuation funds and auditors assess asset valuations, raising concerns about the accuracy of members' retirement balances.

IMF sees inflation above RBA target through 2027 RIDDHIMA TALWANI The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected Australia's inflation to ease to 3.1% in 2027 from 3.9% this year, leaving it outside the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) target range of 2% to 3%.

Treasury consults shifting tax debts from victims to abusers RIDDHIMA TALWANI Treasury is consulting on extending the powers of the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) to strengthen its response to financial abuse.