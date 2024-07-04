iExtend receives AFSL after lengthy wait

iExtend has been granted an AFSL, after entering a court enforceable undertaking last year over concerns of unlicensed conduct.

In November 2023, the life insurance startup entered a court enforceable undertaking after ASIC pinged it for possibly operating without a licence, including possibly providing financial product advice. As part of the undertaking, iExtend had to apply for an AFSL.

That AFSL has now been granted; in the interim iExtend has been operating as a corporate authorised representative of Ingenious Brokers.

iExtend said having the AFSL "also broadens the scope of iExtend's offering, enabling iExtend to fully participate in the financial services market and to provide financial advisers with stronger support to help their clients with insurances that would otherwise be abandoned by them. Importantly, the AFSL provides a clear and definitive decision on how iExtend fits into a regulated market."

Chief executive David Sarkis said: "iExtend is pleased to accept the certainty provided by the issue of an AFSL, the result of a consultative process between ASIC and iExtend. This provides a pathway for how innovation such as iExtend can best participate in this industry and within a consumer protection focused framework."

iExtend enters a co-ownership agreement with life insurance policyholders under which it pays some premiums in exchange for a share of the benefit if a claim is made. By doing so, it's intended that policyholders who might otherwise cancel or lapse their cover due to cost can remain insured. Its services are only available through financial advisers.

The group said it has so far received strong support from several advice groups, including Lifespan Financial Planning, Advice Evolution, MBS Insurance, Life Experts and Newlane Risk.

Sarkis added that the AFSL marks a significant development in iExtend's history and future growth. The company has previously flagged its intention to expand into claims handling and settling.