HUB24 sees $5.2bn in net inflows

BY ANGELIQUE MINAS  |  TUESDAY, 21 OCT 2025   11:36AM

HUB24 achieved net inflows of $5.2 billion in the first quarter of FY26, representing a 28% increase on the prior corresponding period.

Total funds under administration (FUA) reached $146.5 billion, up 30%. This includes Platform FUA of $122 billion, up 33%, as well as Portfolio, Administration and Reporting Services (PARS) FUA of $24.5 billion, which saw a 14% increase.

HUB24 maintains a competitive market position, ranking first for quarterly and annual net inflows, and the sixth largest by total FUA, it said. Its market share has grown to 9% from 7.6%.

Of its total Platform FUA, 12% is institutional and 88% retail.

The platform has 5229 active advisers, which is up 11% from 4720 in the prior corresponding period.

The strong growth indicates more financial advisers are electing to use HUB24's platform and services, it said, highlighting that it ranked first in the Adviser Ratings 2025 Australian Advice Landscape Report for Overall Satisfaction and ranked first in nine out of 10 other categories.

HUB24 continues its growth ambitions with the successful launch of its new reporting capability Engage; so far 3000 advisers have used it. It said HUB24 Private Invest is also resonating well with advisers.

"Our strong start to FY26 reflects the significant opportunities for growth which are underpinned by strong demand for professional advice and ongoing industry transformation," HUB24 said.

"HUB24 is committed to continuing to invest in delivering our strategy to capture these opportunities and further enhance our market leading proposition."

