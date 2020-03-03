NEWS
Executive Appointments
HUB24 hires managed portfolios lead
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  TUESDAY, 3 MAR 2020   12:13PM

HUB24's new head of managed portfolios has hit the ground running, securing the exclusive launch of Milliman's first range of managed accounts.

Former Partners Wealth Group general manager Brett Mennie has joined HUB24 as the platform's head of managed portfolios, after a short stint at the advice group.

Mennie joined the platform last month, and has wasted little time getting to work, securing the exclusive launch of Milliman's new locally-designed SmartShield managed account series, the $240 billion firm's first such offering.

The series is designed to protect investors against volatility and capital losses, and offers advisers and their clients four options ranging from moderate to high growth.

Milliman's local practice leader Wade Matterson said the series was created in an effort to help advisers respond to the sector's increased focus on simplification, efficiency and compliance, while retaining the "core values and benefits" of financial advice.

"Financial advisers continue to face a raft of challenges, as the industry undergoes both a structural and regulatory adjustment," Matterson said.

"At the same time, regulatory requirements such as the best interest duty are resulting in a greater focus on the fees and benefits of investment solutions for clients.

"We've designed the SmartShield portfolios specifically, to assist advisers as they respond to these changes and are delighted to launch with HUB24 as they continue to gain significant interest from advisers wishing to use managed accounts."

The new suite of options are built with what Milliman described as "best-of-breed, low-cost ETFs" which invest across Australian and international equities and fixed income, property, and cash, with risk protection overlays built-in to each managed account portfolio to "dampen volatility and capital losses" in a market downturn.

The overlay can also be switched on or off by advisers, without clients incurring capital gains tax of losing dividends.

Matterson confirmed the new managed accounts would soon be available through other platforms, with the firm set to announce "further alliances in the coming weeks".

Mennie said the platform was pleased to launch Milliman's new offering.

"Our market-leading managed portfolio functionality provides the capability for Milliman to effectively execute their investment strategy," Mennie said.

"As market conditions shift it is critical that we continue to provide advisers and their clients with a wide range of investment options to meet their needs."

Read more: MillimanSmartShieldBrett MennieWade MattersonPartners Wealth Group
