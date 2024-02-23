HSBC wins $23bn in admin, custody mandates

HSBC's local custody business may be turning its fortunes around, growing its assets under custody and administration by close to 40% with two fresh mandate wins.

According to the latest Australian Custodial Services Association (ACSA) statistics, HSBC Custody Nominees added more than $20 billion to its assets under custody in the six months to December end. It now has $84.9 billion on its books; $62.2 billion in Australian assets and $22.7 billion in non-Australian assets, a pool that grew by 125% in the six-month period.

Its assets under administration have also grown slightly, up 8.3% to $7.8 billion.

The growth is largely due to two decent mandate wins late last year, totalling more than $23 billion.

HSBC is now global custodian to Milford Asset Management, servicing all its Australian and New Zealand funds across 24 markets. Its total funds under management exceed $16 billion.

Milford said it was looking for an asset servicing partner with a complimentary Trans-Tasman footprint and ability to scale in tandem with its own growth ambitions. Following a competitive tender process, HSBC was selected as that partner.

HSBC head of markets and securities services, Australia and New Zealand Nick Wheeler said: "Our local presence in both Auckland and Sydney, together with our ability to grow with Milford contributed to our appointment as global custodian."

Meantime, HSBC has also been appointed as fund administrator and custodian to Perennial Partners. It now provides global custody, fund administration and ETF administration services to all Perennial's funds and in 25 markets.

"HSBC's ongoing investment has enabled Perennial to consolidate listed managed funds, unit trusts and venture capital and private asset administration into a single platform, facilitating an enhanced service experience for Perennial clients and their advisers," Perennial Partners head of operations Suzanne Bentley said.

As at December end, Perennial Partners had about $7.1 billion in funds under management. Of this, $6.58 billion is in Australia.

Combined, HSBC's total assets under administration and custody sits at $92.7 billion. While an impressive turnaround in six months, up from $67.4 billion, it's still a sliver of the $219.7 billion it had just two years ago.

However, HSBC still leads the pack when it comes to Australian sub-custody assets, up 5.7% in the half-year to $1.48 trillion - about three-quarters of the total.