HSBC receives ESG accolades, criticism on same day

Within 24 hours, HSBC received a glowing report on its ESG credentials and withering criticism that it "trashed" its own carbon pledge with a Saudi Aramco deal.

S&P released its ESG ratings for $3 trillion financial institution HSBC, scoring the company 76 out of 100.

"Climate risk is a strategic priority for HSBC. It is committed to achieving net zero in its own operations and supply chain by 2030, and financed emissions by 2050, or sooner," S&P's report noted.

However, Market Forces UK said this net zero goal has been undermined by a recent decision from HSBC.

HSBC acts as global coordinator and leads 27 banks in a $10 billion revolving credit facility to Saudi Aramco, the world's single biggest polluting company in terms of carbon emissions.

HSBC has significant ties to Saudi Aramco, according to Market Forces. HSBC was the only global bank playing a lead role in arranging Saudi Aramco's initial public offering on the Saudi Stock Exchange.

The bank also provided $97 million for the refinancing of Aramco's 305,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Jubail in December 2019.

Market Forces UK said the ongoing financing of Saudi Aramco shows HSBC's net zero commitments are hollow.

S&P did acknowledge that out of the ESG areas of consideration, environmental concerns were HSBC's weakest link.

The institution scored 62 out of 100 for environmental concerns, 69 out of 100 for social concerns and 81 out of 100 for governance.

The relatively muted environmental score, S&P acknowledged, reflects that in some areas the bank is behind its competitors in integrating environmental best practice into its work.

However, S&P gave HSBC kudos for making climate risk a strategic priority, having net zero commitments, and integrating environmental risk into asset management operations.