NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

HSBC receives ESG accolades, criticism on same day

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 27 JAN 2022   12:08PM

Within 24 hours, HSBC received a glowing report on its ESG credentials and withering criticism that it "trashed" its own carbon pledge with a Saudi Aramco deal.

S&P released its ESG ratings for $3 trillion financial institution HSBC, scoring the company 76 out of 100.

"Climate risk is a strategic priority for HSBC. It is committed to achieving net zero in its own operations and supply chain by 2030, and financed emissions by 2050, or sooner," S&P's report noted.

However, Market Forces UK said this net zero goal has been undermined by a recent decision from HSBC.

HSBC acts as global coordinator and leads 27 banks in a $10 billion revolving credit facility to Saudi Aramco, the world's single biggest polluting company in terms of carbon emissions.

HSBC has significant ties to Saudi Aramco, according to Market Forces. HSBC was the only global bank playing a lead role in arranging Saudi Aramco's initial public offering on the Saudi Stock Exchange.

The bank also provided $97 million for the refinancing of Aramco's 305,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Jubail in December 2019.

Market Forces UK said the ongoing financing of Saudi Aramco shows HSBC's net zero commitments are hollow.

S&P did acknowledge that out of the ESG areas of consideration, environmental concerns were HSBC's weakest link.

The institution scored 62 out of 100 for environmental concerns, 69 out of 100 for social concerns and 81 out of 100 for governance.

The relatively muted environmental score, S&P acknowledged, reflects that in some areas the bank is behind its competitors in integrating environmental best practice into its work.

However, S&P gave HSBC kudos for making climate risk a strategic priority, having net zero commitments, and integrating environmental risk into asset management operations.

Read more: HSBCSaudi AramcoESGMarket Forces UK
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

SSGA regional product lead in new role
T. Rowe Price launches new impact fund
SSGA chief executive to retire
200% more ESG investments from sovereign funds
PGIM Real Estate appoints ESG lead for APAC
Plato readies new ESG strategies
NZ Super awards passive ESG mandates
Sunsuper ESG expert in new global role
3PD, Haven Green ink partnership
Robeco launches new sustainable index fund

Editor's Choice

BTFG names chief customer service officer

KARREN VERGARA
BT Financial Group appointed a long-serving Westpac executive as its chief customer service officer.

Insignia loses self-employed advisers

KARREN VERGARA
Insignia Financial reported an exodus of self-employed advisers in the December 2021 quarter amid an overhaul of its advice fee model.

Fidelity hires from Mercer

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Fidelity International has bolstered its institutional capability, hiring Mercer's head of Australian equities research.

Fin365 to launch hybrid advice platform

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Fin365 is planning to launch a robo-advice platform, having acquired miPlan as part of its strategy.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.