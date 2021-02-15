NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
How to attract high net worth clients
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 15 FEB 2021   11:58AM

The latest Netwealth The Advisable Australian report has revealed the attitudes of potential financial advice clients when it comes to brand affinity, finding that higher incomes bring higher expectations.

The report found that increased household income correlates to an increase in the preference for more premium brand features.

Those with household incomes above $150,000 a year are far more likely to exhibit affinity to premium (22.8%) and purposeful (31.9%) brands.

Across all income brackets, purposeful brands speak to consumers. However, those earning less than $75,000 a year are more likely to have affinity for plain brands (36.6%).

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

"Generally speaking, we see that older individuals tend to prefer brands that do not focus on digital services and offerings and have an affinity with proven or plain brand affinity characteristics," Netwealth said.

"Younger people typically prefer brands with digital features, having grown up with them - be they purposeful or premium brands. We see that a quarter (26.1%) of Gen Y have a premium brand affinity and two in five (43.6%) have purposeful brand affinity, compared with only 5.7% and 29.4% for Baby Boomers."

Netwealth identified purposeful brands as those that are authentic, socially minded, environmentally minded, or compassionate.

Premium brands were identified as creative, digital leaders, visionary, exclusive, dynamic, and playful.

Meanwhile, plain brands were characterised as being experienced, intelligent, hardworking, and simple.

Those with an affinity for premium brands were found to most likely to prefer well-known brands (59.6%), be open to multiple types of brands (64.5%) and to like brands with complex features and services (43.6%).

Similarly, those with an affinity for purposeful brands also tended to be open to multiple numbers of brands (64.3%). However, they are slightly less focused on complex services and features (34.8%) and are more likely to not mind using lesser-known brands (49.7%).

"The brand affinity dimension is important to understand for advice firms so they can adjust their service offering, communication language and marketing activities to the advisable Australian," Netwealth said.

Matching how advice is delivered and the engagement style to the target client's brand affinity attributes will go a long way to improving client satisfaction, advocacy plus also help win new clients, the report reads.

"When using this dimension as a tool, consider how the business can evolve all client touchpoints so these attributes become visible and memorable to the client - from a business website and social media presence, to the first office meeting, to the ongoing relationship and how advice is delivered," Netwealth said.

For example, to attract a client with an affinity for premium brands an advice firm may wish to create exclusivity, digital tools and a creative or even playful approach to communications.

To attract the group of clients who have an affinity for purposeful brands, advisers will have to communicate their authentic and compassionate understanding - whether it is for a social cause, the community or the environment.

Read more: NetwealthThe Advisable Australian
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Netwealth names new director
Longstanding Netwealth chair resigns
Robo-advice a complement, not disruptor: Six Park
Netwealth sees rise in inflows
Superhero sets eyes on managed accounts
Netwealth appoints international custodian
Netwealth takes stake in Aussie fintech
Managed funds recover FUM losses
CFS partnership to sustain advice industry
Heine family sells Netwealth shares
Editor's Choice
Statewide warns of cold calls to members
ELIZA BAVIN
Statewide Super has warned community members about financial services organisations making unsolicited phone calls, offering high-cost financial advice and unrealistic return promises.
Invest Blue offers managed account solution
ELIZA BAVIN
Cornerstone portfolios will be made available on BT Panorama for Invest Blue clients.
Financial services sees improved mental health
ELIZA BAVIN
Despite the trials and tribulations brought on by COVID-19, those working in the financial services industry overall saw an increase in mental health, according to SuperFriend.
MMC acquires super fund administrator
KARREN VERGARA
A boutique superannuation administrator has been acquired by Kiwi firm MMC in a move to expand its presence in Australia.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jane Hume
Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and the Digital Economy Jane Hume made a name for herself in financial services. Now, she is establishing herself as a political force to be reckoned with. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something WkDQaQPZ