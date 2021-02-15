How to attract high net worth clients

The latest Netwealth The Advisable Australian report has revealed the attitudes of potential financial advice clients when it comes to brand affinity, finding that higher incomes bring higher expectations.

The report found that increased household income correlates to an increase in the preference for more premium brand features.

Those with household incomes above $150,000 a year are far more likely to exhibit affinity to premium (22.8%) and purposeful (31.9%) brands.

Across all income brackets, purposeful brands speak to consumers. However, those earning less than $75,000 a year are more likely to have affinity for plain brands (36.6%).

"Generally speaking, we see that older individuals tend to prefer brands that do not focus on digital services and offerings and have an affinity with proven or plain brand affinity characteristics," Netwealth said.

"Younger people typically prefer brands with digital features, having grown up with them - be they purposeful or premium brands. We see that a quarter (26.1%) of Gen Y have a premium brand affinity and two in five (43.6%) have purposeful brand affinity, compared with only 5.7% and 29.4% for Baby Boomers."

Netwealth identified purposeful brands as those that are authentic, socially minded, environmentally minded, or compassionate.

Premium brands were identified as creative, digital leaders, visionary, exclusive, dynamic, and playful.

Meanwhile, plain brands were characterised as being experienced, intelligent, hardworking, and simple.

Those with an affinity for premium brands were found to most likely to prefer well-known brands (59.6%), be open to multiple types of brands (64.5%) and to like brands with complex features and services (43.6%).

Similarly, those with an affinity for purposeful brands also tended to be open to multiple numbers of brands (64.3%). However, they are slightly less focused on complex services and features (34.8%) and are more likely to not mind using lesser-known brands (49.7%).

"The brand affinity dimension is important to understand for advice firms so they can adjust their service offering, communication language and marketing activities to the advisable Australian," Netwealth said.

Matching how advice is delivered and the engagement style to the target client's brand affinity attributes will go a long way to improving client satisfaction, advocacy plus also help win new clients, the report reads.

"When using this dimension as a tool, consider how the business can evolve all client touchpoints so these attributes become visible and memorable to the client - from a business website and social media presence, to the first office meeting, to the ongoing relationship and how advice is delivered," Netwealth said.

For example, to attract a client with an affinity for premium brands an advice firm may wish to create exclusivity, digital tools and a creative or even playful approach to communications.

To attract the group of clients who have an affinity for purposeful brands, advisers will have to communicate their authentic and compassionate understanding - whether it is for a social cause, the community or the environment.