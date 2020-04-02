How PYS changes caused 34% premium hikes

Significant hikes in group insurance premiums have been put down to the Protecting Your Super reforms - with members of four superannuation funds facing premium increases of 34%.

Members of Crescent Wealth Super, Members of Defence Bank, Bankfirst and Beyond Bank super funds have seen insurance premiums on their TAL group insurance policies rise by 34%.

A spokesperson for TAL said the insurer does not comment on specific client arrangements but did say that the impact of PYS legislation is being felt.

"The effect of legislation introduced in 2019 in relation to the provision of life insurance through superannuation, including the Protecting your Super Bill and Putting Members' Interests First Bill, was to remove around 30% of members from insurance policies, and in doing so fundamentally change the group of members being insured within each individual superannuation fund across Australia," the spokesperson said.

"Removing members from the shared insurance risk pool required insurers to reassess the risk associated with those smaller groups of members and, in almost all instances, this has unfortunately resulted in an increase in premiums for those members who continue to be insured."

The TAL spokesperson added that TAL supported the introduction of changes to reduce unnecessary erosion of super balances.

"The life insurance industry made these likely outcomes clear in relation to other aspects of the new legislation, which would fundamentally alter the risk pool by removing cover for certain members," they added.

"The sustainability of group insurance policies is in the best interests of all superannuation members, many of whom rely on that cover during their most difficult times, and those policies must therefore be priced appropriately."

Crescent Wealth Super, Members of Defence Bank, Bankfirst and Beyond Bank are all part of a single CUBS Super fund and are therefore insured under one group policy.

Equity Trustees, the trustee for the funds, said that the premium rate change was deemed appropriate in the current environment.

"Recent legislative and industry changes have caused insurance premiums to rise across the market, including funds under Equity Trustees' trusteeship," said Equity Trustees executive general manager, superannuation trustee office Mark Blair.

"While the premium rate change was deemed appropriate in the current environment, Equity Trustees will continue to monitor and review the situation closely."

AMP Life said that while it has not yet raised premiums on any group policies, the PYS legislation has impacted how many people are covered by group policies and the sustainability of those policies.

"AMP Life regularly reviews group products, and pricing reflects the market environment, including membership and claims experience," a spokesperson for AMP Life said.

"AMP Life has not increased prices in direct response to the impact of PYS. However, PYS has impacted the membership of group portfolios and this, alongside claims experience and other factors will be considered to ensure the portfolio remains sustainable."

Zurich also said it has not yet had to up premiums because of the PYS changes, but said it is pricing new policies with taking into account the impact of the PYS legislation.

"We have modelled the PYS/Putting Members Interests First impacts by calculating the 'excluded premiums' and the 'excluded claims' that will occur as a result of the changes caused by Protecting Your Super," a spokesperson for Zurich said.

"The changes in the law will significantly vary the risk that insurers hold pre and post the effective date of the changes."

The spokesperson acknowledged that where the impact of these changes is positive or negative, premiums will need to be adjusted accordingly.

"The impact of the Protecting Your Super changes have (or will, in the case of PMIF) resulted in large numbers of members ceasing to hold life insurance within their superannuation fund," the spokesperson for Zurich added.

"Although cessation of cover will make many members slightly better off in retirement as a result of the small impact that removing premium deductions will have on their retirement savings, those members and their dependents who do suffer an otherwise insured event and who no longer have cover, could be catastrophically impacted by the change. "

In 2018, shortly after PYS changes were legislated, KPMG predicted that the new laws would have an adverse impact on insurance premium.

KPMG director, actuarial and financial risk Platon Chris predicted at the time that group life insurance premiums could increase by an average of 26% across the industry.

At the high end of the spectrum, insurance premiums for WA Super members rose by as much as 60% last year, following a review by group insurer TAL, in another premium increase put down to the PYS changes.