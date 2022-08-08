Newspaper icon
Superannuation

How Australians are losing retirement returns

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 8 AUG 2022   12:45PM

Australians are missing out on potential retirement returns by not regularly salary sacrificing, according to new research by Finder.

A Finder survey has shown 86% of Australians don't top up their super fund regularly.

What's more, it found only one in five Australians have made one-off contributions in the past.

After the findings, Finder superannuation expert Alison Banney said prioritising super early is key to an early retirement.

Banney said: "The start of the financial year often comes with a pay bump for many employees, which can be the trigger to start salary sacrificing their extra earnings."

However, because of heightened cost of living pressures and poor super returns, Banney acknowledged that many people may be tempted to pocket the extra cash rather than salary sacrifice.

However, she added: "If you can afford it, sacrificing even just $100 or $200 each month will make a huge difference when it comes to retirement, thanks to compounding interest."

Results showed that Gen X are the most likely to make monthly contributions to their super (17%), compared to 10% of Gen Z. But, more than a third of gen Z say they plan to make a salary sacrifice in the future.

The Finder survey also found that many Australians are "super oblivious."

One in 10 Australians with super don't know the name of their fund provider - equivalent to approximately 1.5 million people.

Moreover, 11% of super customers admit they have never checked the performance of their fund. Another 9% haven't reviewed their fund's performance in over a year.

Banney commented: "Australians are battling rising grocery bills, petrol costs and energy bills, so it's understandable their super is not front of mind."

"That said, your super is essentially your ticket to retirement, so it's worrying to see so many people not thinking about their financial future."

