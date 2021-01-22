Hostplus called out on climate change

The $50 billion industry super fund Hostplus is the latest fund to be the subject of a campaign from Market Forces, demanding it divest fossil fuels and develop a climate action plan.

Activist group Market Forces recently had success lobbying UniSuper to change its approach to investing in fossil fuel companies and managing the risk of climate change.

AustralianSuper, Aware Super, UniSuper and HESTA all recently committed to divesting thermal coal (some only in active strategies and some only if thermal coal contributes to a certain percentage of company revenue).

In fact, six of the 10 largest industry super funds have now committed to net zero emissions by 2050 - AustralianSuper, Aware Super, UniSuper, Rest, HESTA and Cbus.

Market Forces points to this as evidence that Hostplus is not keeping up with its peers.

"Even if Hostplus is determined to ignore the science and the financial regulators, it needs to listen to its members," Market Forces asset management campaigner Will van de Pol said.

"As the default super fund for the hospitality, tourism and sports industries, Hostplus' members want to see their fund investing in a clean, renewable future that protects the places and activities they love, not the polluting industries of the past."

In a statement to Financial Standard, Hostplus said it agrees that climate change poses a material, direct and current financial risk that is relevant to its investment strategy.

"Hostplus takes climate change and its associated risks very seriously and in line with both the science and financial regulation, incorporates climate change factors into the investment process in a way that is consistent with delivering the best retirement outcomes for our members," a spokesperson said.

"As we stated at our most recent Annual Member Meeting last December, we are actively considering our climate change policies as part of a review that has been substantively underway for some months now, and we look forward to updating our members, and the broader community, on the outcome of this review in the near future."

A Hostplus member and Olympic walker, Rhydian Cowley, is the voice of the campaign.

"The climate crisis is having a devastating impact on sports people and events worldwide. Summer sports in particular already have to plan around the increased risk of extreme heatwaves from just one degree of warming. The last thing athletes want is the money in our super fund making the problem even worse," Cowley said.

"We all want to see Hostplus, the super fund representing the sports and recreation sector, end fossil fuel finance and use their funds to become a leader in driving the transition to a clean and sustainable low-carbon economy. Not only will this benefit members' retirement savings, but it will also help make sure we can all keep playing the sports we love into the future."