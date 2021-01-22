NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Hostplus called out on climate change
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 22 JAN 2021   12:16PM

The $50 billion industry super fund Hostplus is the latest fund to be the subject of a campaign from Market Forces, demanding it divest fossil fuels and develop a climate action plan.

Activist group Market Forces recently had success lobbying UniSuper to change its approach to investing in fossil fuel companies and managing the risk of climate change.

AustralianSuper, Aware Super, UniSuper and HESTA all recently committed to divesting thermal coal (some only in active strategies and some only if thermal coal contributes to a certain percentage of company revenue).

In fact, six of the 10 largest industry super funds have now committed to net zero emissions by 2050 - AustralianSuper, Aware Super, UniSuper, Rest, HESTA and Cbus.

Market Forces points to this as evidence that Hostplus is not keeping up with its peers.

"Even if Hostplus is determined to ignore the science and the financial regulators, it needs to listen to its members," Market Forces asset management campaigner Will van de Pol said.

"As the default super fund for the hospitality, tourism and sports industries, Hostplus' members want to see their fund investing in a clean, renewable future that protects the places and activities they love, not the polluting industries of the past."

In a statement to Financial Standard, Hostplus said it agrees that climate change poses a material, direct and current financial risk that is relevant to its investment strategy.

"Hostplus takes climate change and its associated risks very seriously and in line with both the science and financial regulation, incorporates climate change factors into the investment process in a way that is consistent with delivering the best retirement outcomes for our members," a spokesperson said.

"As we stated at our most recent Annual Member Meeting last December, we are actively considering our climate change policies as part of a review that has been substantively underway for some months now, and we look forward to updating our members, and the broader community, on the outcome of this review in the near future."

A Hostplus member and Olympic walker, Rhydian Cowley, is the voice of the campaign.

"The climate crisis is having a devastating impact on sports people and events worldwide. Summer sports in particular already have to plan around the increased risk of extreme heatwaves from just one degree of warming. The last thing athletes want is the money in our super fund making the problem even worse," Cowley said.

"We all want to see Hostplus, the super fund representing the sports and recreation sector, end fossil fuel finance and use their funds to become a leader in driving the transition to a clean and sustainable low-carbon economy. Not only will this benefit members' retirement savings, but it will also help make sure we can all keep playing the sports we love into the future."

Read more: HostplusMarket ForcesUniSuperAustralianSuperAware SuperHESTARhydian CowleyCbusWill van de Pol
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
AustralianSuper breached member's privacy: Regulator
HESTA hikes group insurance premiums again
HESTA announces award finalists
Industry fund operations chief exits
HESTA hires from Frontier
MySuper performance recovers, hits record high
MySuper eyes growth asset returns
Super funds back COVID-19 preventative drug
Bad year for super funds
Hostplus axes manager
Editor's Choice
State Super names new chief investment officer
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
State Super has appointed a new chief investment officer, replacing Gary Gabriel who departed for VFMC last year.
Perpetual reports $2.7bn in net outflows
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:39PM
Perpetual's strategies saw $2.7 billion in net outflows in the December quarter, taking its total assets to $89.2 billion.
ATO releases finding from super survey
ELIZA BAVIN
The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has released the key takeaways from its bi-annual survey of APRA-regulated super funds.
Longstanding Mason Stevens MD exits
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:45PM
Thomas Bignill has left his role as co-chief investment officer and managing director of Mason Stevens after being a founding member of the company 11 years ago.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 97rWaS6T