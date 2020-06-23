HLB appoints chair

HLB International has appointed the managing partner of its Brisbane based accounting and advisory firm as chair of its Asia Pacific operations, effective immediately.

James Henderson will serve in the role over the coming three years, and is set to drive HLB's strategy and growth initiatives across the region.

HLB is a global network of independent accounting firms and business advisers, with member firms in 158 countries (including HLB Mann Judd in Australia).

Henderson has been with HLB Mann Judd and its predecessor firms since 1997, and has served on its National Executive Committee for nine years.

HLB Mann Judd Australasian Association chair Tony Fittler said Henderson was the best person to lead the business during the challenging months ahead.

"James' experience and expertise in leading the Brisbane firm will serve him well," he said.

"The timing of the appointment is also significant in this post-COVID-19 world. The ability for James to draw upon client and management experience, and share this knowledge at a regional level will be of benefit to the organisation."

Henderson said he was looking forward to growing the firm's position in the global economy.

"Over the past 15 years, our client base has really evolved and now attracts clients from Asia Pacific, Europe and North America," he said.

"Having extensive experience with Asia Pacific clients in particular will provide me with a greater understanding of what's happening in the region.

"The growing significance of the area globally as an economic hub is only going to intensify and become more relevant. HLB's position there is important, and I'm looking forward to continuing its role in the global economy."

The firm also announced the retirement of Terry Blenkinsop, who will leave HLB Asia Pacific after 22 years as chair.

"Terry became chair in the formative years of HLB Asia Pacific and has been instrumental its growth," Fittler said.

"It means HLB is well placed to assist businesses seeking to do more international trade."