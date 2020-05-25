High Court rules against Fortescue

The High Court in London has lifted an interim injunction preventing news organisations from publishing details of price discounts offered in the low-grade iron ore market by Australian mining giant Fortescue Metals Group (FMG).

FMG had applied for the injunction against two media organisations, S&P Global Platts and Argus, asserting that its discount prices were confidential.

In his judgment, Justice Robert Miles said Fortescue failed to establish that they would be more likely than not to obtain a permanent injunction at trial.

"In contrast to the spot market... the LTC [long-term contract] market is comparatively opaque," Justice Miles said.

"The market intelligence and analysis produced by the Defendants assists in providing market participants with intelligence about these markets."

The judge added there is an important and weighty public interest in the provision of well-informed analysis and data by publications such as S&P and Argus.

"The iron ore market is of enormous economic and strategic importance, second only to the oil markets," he said.

"The DMTU discount and the similar discounts given by other large producers have, for many years, been a key source of information used by the Defendants in carrying out their analysis."

Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said: "We are delighted with the judge's decision."

"This is an important step forward in this case, which is actually about fundamental press freedoms."

Argus has been publishing FMG's discount figures since 2014, with no previous objection from the mining firm. FMG's prices have also appeared widely on social media.