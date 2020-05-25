NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
High Court rules against Fortescue
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 25 MAY 2020   12:15PM

The High Court in London has lifted an interim injunction preventing news organisations from publishing details of price discounts offered in the low-grade iron ore market by Australian mining giant Fortescue Metals Group (FMG).

FMG had applied for the injunction against two media organisations, S&P Global Platts and Argus, asserting that its discount prices were confidential.

In his judgment, Justice Robert Miles said Fortescue failed to establish that they would be more likely than not to obtain a permanent injunction at trial.

"In contrast to the spot market... the LTC [long-term contract] market is comparatively opaque," Justice Miles said.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

"The market intelligence and analysis produced by the Defendants assists in providing market participants with intelligence about these markets."

The judge added there is an important and weighty public interest in the provision of well-informed analysis and data by publications such as S&P and Argus.

"The iron ore market is of enormous economic and strategic importance, second only to the oil markets," he said.

"The DMTU discount and the similar discounts given by other large producers have, for many years, been a key source of information used by the Defendants in carrying out their analysis."

Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said: "We are delighted with the judge's decision."

"This is an important step forward in this case, which is actually about fundamental press freedoms."

Argus has been publishing FMG's discount figures since 2014, with no previous objection from the mining firm. FMG's prices have also appeared widely on social media.

Read more: FMGFortescue Metals GroupArgus MediaS&P Global PlattsAdrian Binks
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Fortescue seeks to hide pricing
Australian market strong after miners' gains
Australia stocks tumble on commodity falls
ANZ appoints head of M&A
Market wrap
Market Wrap AM
Market Wrap AM
market wrap PM
Market Wrap AM
Market Wrap AM
Editor's Choice
VFMC appoints head of equities
KANIKA SOOD
Victoria Funds Management Corporation has promoted a senior portfolio manager to head of equities, and hired from outside the company to fill the vacant role
FASEA extension en route
HARRISON WORLEY
The government's move to extend the ban on conflicted remuneration to listed investment companies and trusts is expected to provide financial advisers with some much needed certainty.
Fund managers adapt to market pain
KANIKA SOOD
Aussie equities fund managers steadily improved in performance relative to benchmark from January to March, according to an updated SPIVA Australia Scorecard from S&P.
Active versus passive: The debate continues
ELIZA BAVIN
In the pre-pandemic world, there was a lot of talk around passive investment but now that the markets have taken investors on a rollercoaster ride, are the active managers leaving or just biding their time?
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
4
Best Practice Forum: ESG - Video on Demand series 
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rady
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ALLIANZ RETIRE+
Having turned his nose up at the idea of working in the super and retirement sector early on, Allianz Retire+ chief executive Matt Rady is now turning his attention to ensuring a higher quality retirement for all. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 3bn4WtzW