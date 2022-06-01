HESTA injects $4.4m into Aussie biotech startup

Sydney-based Inventia Life Science has announced the super fund's direct investment as it develops, manufactures and distributes the RASTRUM 3D bioprinter.

The bioprinter enables the scale-up production of 3D cell cultures for research and 3D cells for clinical trials.

This investment brings Inventia's total funding to date to over $50 million and marks the first direct investment made by a super fund.

HESTA chief Investment officer Sonya Sawtell-Rickson said: "HESTA is excited to invest in Inventia as part of our broader focus on identifying investment opportunities in health technology and innovation."

Through this partnership with Inventia, Sawtell-Rickson said HESTA's members are invested in a company developing breakthrough bioprinting technology, enabling life-changing biomedical research and therapies.

"Investments like this support innovative start-ups at an early stage of their growth, which can deliver strong returns for members while having a positive impact on the world they will retire into," she said.

Julio Ribeiro, founder and chief executive of Inventia said: "We are delighted to partner with one of the leading institutional investors in Australia."

"This additional investment will provide critical support to drive the commercialisation of RASTRUM and expansion into the US market.

"Furthermore, this investment will hopefully encourage other super funds to engage with Australia's growing and thriving start-up scene."

Inventia Life Science was the vision of Ribeiro and founded by him alongside Aidan O'Mahony, Cameron Ferris and Peter Arthur in 2013.