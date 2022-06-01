Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

HESTA injects $4.4m into Aussie biotech startup

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 JUN 2022   12:46PM

Sydney-based Inventia Life Science has announced the super fund's direct investment as it develops, manufactures and distributes the RASTRUM 3D bioprinter.

The bioprinter enables the scale-up production of 3D cell cultures for research and 3D cells for clinical trials.

This investment brings Inventia's total funding to date to over $50 million and marks the first direct investment made by a super fund.

HESTA chief Investment officer Sonya Sawtell-Rickson said: "HESTA is excited to invest in Inventia as part of our broader focus on identifying investment opportunities in health technology and innovation."

Through this partnership with Inventia, Sawtell-Rickson said HESTA's members are invested in a company developing breakthrough bioprinting technology, enabling life-changing biomedical research and therapies.

"Investments like this support innovative start-ups at an early stage of their growth, which can deliver strong returns for members while having a positive impact on the world they will retire into," she said.

Julio Ribeiro, founder and chief executive of Inventia said: "We are delighted to partner with one of the leading institutional investors in Australia."

"This additional investment will provide critical support to drive the commercialisation of RASTRUM and expansion into the US market.

"Furthermore, this investment will hopefully encourage other super funds to engage with Australia's growing and thriving start-up scene."

Inventia Life Science was the vision of Ribeiro and founded by him alongside Aidan O'Mahony, Cameron Ferris and Peter Arthur in 2013.

Read more: HESTAInventia Life ScienceJulio RibeiroSonya Sawtell-RicksonAidan Mahony
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

EQT reveals most popular fund launches
HESTA opposes AGL demerger
The transforming role of the trustee
Super funds back Say on Climate
New board directors at FEAL
HESTA confirms bid for Ramsay Health Care
HESTA appoints chief financial officer
28% of super products rated AAA
Childcare key to super gap
HESTA pushes forward with internalisation

Editor's Choice

Former van Eyk chief executive pleads guilty

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:48PM
Almost eight years on from the research house's collapse, Mark Thomas has pleaded guilty to using his position within the firm to his own advantage, namely so that he could maintain control of the company.

Mercy Super awards group insurance mandate

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:28PM
Mercy Super has appointed a new group insurer, with the mandate effective August 1.

Pendal appoints head of institutional

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Pendal has confirmed the appointment of Peter Lambos as its new head of institutional business, Australia and New Zealand.

AFCA adopts user pays funding model

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Adopting a 'user pays' model, the Australian Financial Complaints Authority's released its new funding model that will see the vast majority of financial services firms pay the same or less than they have previously.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Welsh-Rose

HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY APAC AND HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY SPECIALISTS
ABRDN AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Having spent much of the last two decades being told she was wrong, abrdn's Danielle Welsh-Rose is enjoying seeing progress on sustainability issues - but more change is needed. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.