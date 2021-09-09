HESTA hires growth executive

The super fund has welcomed a chief growth officer, in what is a newly created role.

Tim Mitchell-Adams has been appointed to lead HESTA's growth team, working alongside general manager, new business and growth enablement Joe Agius who joined in July.

He was most recently chief executive of Australian Scholarships Group and brings more than 30 years' experience in financial services.

This includes over a decade with AXA Australia prior to its merger with AMP and another six years with AMP thereafter. Before leaving in 2017, he served as managing director, Charter Financial Planning, ipac Financial Planning, Jigsaw and SMSF Advice.

Mitchell-Adams joins the HESTA leadership team as it implements its three-year strategy.

"Tim brings a strong track record of building and leading dynamic teams that deliver new business growth in competitive environments and across new markets," HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said.

"HESTA continues to build on our capability across the business. Having Joe and Tim join our leadership team will enhance our ability to deliver strong member growth that provides benefits of scale to members and deepens relationships with our partners."

In addition to his role at HESTA, Mitchell-Adams serves as director of operations at sustainability fintech World Wide Generation.