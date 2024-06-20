Hamilton Lane closes largest raise at $8.4bn

Hamilton Lane closes largest raise at $8.4bnBY ELIZA BAVIN | THURSDAY, 20 JUN 2024 12:49PM
Read more: Hamilton Lane, Ryan Cooney, Tom Kerr, Financial Standard
Hamilton Lane announced the final closing of Hamilton Lane Secondary Fund VI with US$5.6 billion (AU$8.4 billion) in commitments, marking the largest fundraise in the firm's history.
Fund VI materially exceeded its original US$5 billion target, seeing strong support from a diverse group of new and existing investors, including corporate and public pension funds, Taft-Hartley plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, private wealth platforms and other financial institutions from over 30 countries around the world.
Financial Standard understands at least one sizeable Australian institution is also among the investors.
Hamilton Lane co-head of investments and global head of secondary investments Tom Kerr said the success of the fundraise represents a significant milestone for the firm.
"The circumstances driving appetite for liquidity in the market continue to grow, and we are excited to sit in a compelling position with what we believe is one of the most experienced and cohesive secondary platforms," Kerr said.
"Fund VI is a continuation of our longstanding secondary franchise, and we continue our mission of seeking to find differentiated secondary opportunities at attractive inflection points where we have familiarity and a competitive angle."
Hamilton Lane managing director on the secondary investment team Ryan Cooney said he was incredibly proud of achieving the largest fundraise to date and expressed his gratitude to the investors.
"Our high calibre investor base recognises us for our differentiated deal flow, large network of touch points and an analytical investment approach that is backed by one of the industry's largest databases," Cooney said.
"Fund VI is off to a tremendous start, and we are further encouraged by the robust pipeline of opportunities."
Hamilton Lane has been active in the secondary space for more than 24 years, aiming to provide investors with significant capital appreciation by delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns.
The fund's predecessor, Secondary Fund V, closed on US$3.9 billion in commitments in 2021.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Hamilton Lane closes largest raise at $8.4bn|
Dexus sees $1.3bn wiped from portfolio value|
Global X cuts management fees|
Inflation weighing on next generation of retirees|
|Sponsored by
Know the facts about lifetime annuities
Saving for a happy retirement is Australia's #1 financial goal. Learn how LifeIncome can deliver more income, certainty, & choice.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Phil Usher
FIRST NATIONS FOUNDATION