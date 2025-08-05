Guilty plea entered in Ponzi scheme case

A man who carried on a financial services business without and AFSL and duped investors out of nearly $2 million has pleaded guilty to dishonest conduct and dealing with proceeds of crime.

Ashley Arandez pleaded guilty to dishonest conduct, unlicensed conduct, and dealing with proceeds of crime between September 2017 and April 2021.

During this time, he carried on a financial services business without an AFSL and engaged in dishonest conduct in relation to a financial product or service, including providing advice.

Through the unlicensed business, Arandez encouraged clients to invest in several business ventures belonging to him. In total, some $1.97 million was transferred to Arandez under the guise it would be invested in property and crypto assets.

In 2022, ASIC sought orders to freeze Arandez's assets. At that time, it believed at least $2.5 million had been obtained from investors.

Arandez had used the funds for his own personal expenses and to pay returns to other investors, it alleged.

He was finally charged in June 2023.

Arandez faces a maximum sentence of 10 years' imprisonment for the dishonest conduct and a maximum of 20 years for dealing in the proceeds of crime.

He is to be sentenced on October 20.