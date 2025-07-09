GQG assets hit record high despite underperformance

GQG Partners' assets jumped $4 billion to reach a record high of US$172.4 billion for the 2025 financial year despite experiencing "short-term relative underperformance".

"We have continued to position our portfolios defensively, and as a result, we saw relative underperformance across all strategies as compared to their respective benchmarks during the quarter," GQG told investors.

The fund manager continues to be defensively positioned with the goal of protecting client capital amid valuations and macro-economic volatility.

In the March quarter, GQG slashed its consumer discretionary and information technology holdings to reposition for the "extraordinary market volatility" after US tariffs were rolled out.

GQG also scaled back holdings in communication services, materials and industrials across all four flagship strategies, but not to the extent that it undercut tech and consumer discretionary investments.

For the June quarter, the fund manager reported net inflows of US$3.4 billion. Year to date net flows were US$8 billion, which was lower than the US$11 billion reported in the prior corresponding period.

Some US$69.7 billion of the asset pool is invested in international equities, US$41.1 billion is in global equities, while the emerging markets strategy has US$41.7 billion. Nearly $20 billion sits in just US equities.

"While we are experiencing short-term relative underperformance, we reaffirm this portfolio positioning," GQG said.

"While Q2 net flows were strong, we also recognize that relative underperformance can be a headwind to future net flows. As in prior periods, we note that our management fees (fees that are a percentage of assets managed), as opposed to performance fees (fees linked to investment performance), continue to comprise the vast majority of our net revenue."

At the May annual general meeting discussing results for 2024, GQG chief executive Tim Carver said the distribution team drove more than $20 billion of net new flows while the investment team added $500 million of excess return on top of a very strong market return.

"While I'm pleased with this result in 2024, we know that this business requires us to perform again and again, year in and year out. We obviously can't predict the future, but we can commit to continuing to do our best to serve clients well and focus on delivering for our shareholders," he said.