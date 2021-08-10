NEWS
Government passes continuous disclosure changes

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 10 AUG 2021   12:40PM

The government yesterday passed changes to Corporations Act that loosens disclosure requirements for companies, while also introducing legislation to make virtual AGMs permanent.

Under the amendment, companies and directors will be liable for continuous disclosure law breaches only if they acted with "knowledge, recklessness or negligence" in updating the market on price-sensitive information.

It also extended virtual annual general meetings -- which were introduced during COVID -- to 31 March 2022. The allowance includes sending shareholder materials and signing corporate documents electronically.

The government has proposed separate legislation to permanently allowed the above three. The proposal has been panned by investors and proxy advisers, but ASIC took a "no-action" position on virtual AGMs.

Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD) chief executive and managing director Angus Armour said the changes to disclosure obligations will help companies against class actions and insurance costs.

"This reform provides greater certainty for companies to make disclosures to the market, without the apprehension of speculative class actions challenging this disclosure with the benefit of hindsight, and that is in everyone's interest," he said.

"We are hopeful that overtime these changes will also help to rebalance skyrocketing insurance premiums."

On virtual AGMs, Armour said: "These modernisations will allow for ongoing accountability through visibility and accessibility by giving companies the opportunity to engage virtually with their shareholders across the community and give more certainty for planning AGMs."

Last year on May 5, the government made it legal for companies to switch their meetings (including AGMs) from physical locations to videoconferencing, to cater for pandemic lockdowns.

The move was supported by the Australian Banking Association, and the AICD.

But it was criticised by others such as Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) who said virtual AGMs could sacrifice shareholders' ability to engage with the company and raise questions.

Australian Shareholders' Association (ASA) called virtual AGMs a "sterile format where companies are able to ignore questions, and gloss over details".

