NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
Government offers guidance provision relief
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  TUESDAY, 26 MAY 2020   12:30PM

Company directors will not be liable for missing financial guidance targets for the next six months, after the government temporarily amended continuous disclosure provisions to help firms through COVID-19.

The amendments, introduced today, ensure companies and their officers are only liable under the Corporations Act's continuous disclosure provisions if there "has been knowledge, recklessness or negligence with respect to updates on price sensitive information to the market".

The government is able to make the changes by utilising the instrument-making power within the Act as part of its response to the pandemic.

"The heightened level of uncertainty around companies' future prospects as a result of the crisis also exposes companies to the threat of opportunistic class actions for allegedly falling foul of their continuous disclosure obligations if their forecasts are found to be inaccurate," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

"In response, companies may hold back from making forecasts of future earnings or other forward-looking estimates, limiting the amount of information available to investors during this period.

"The changes announced today will make it harder to bring such actions against companies and officers' during the Coronavirus crisis and while allowing the market to continue to stay informed and function effectively."

Separately, the Treasurer recently announced the removal of exemptions in the Corporations Act which allow litigation funders to operate outside the Act, without an AFSL.

Frydenberg said the government wants more regulatory oversight of litigation funders. By removing the exemptions, litigation funders will be required to obtain an AFSL from ASIC, ensuring they face obligations around fairness, honesty, competence and organisational resources.

Read more: GovernmentCorporations ActAFSLTreasurer Josh FrydenbergASIC
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC issues stark warning to retail investors
ASIC urges insurance flexibility
ASIC releases weekly regulatory tracker
Adviser bans fall
Former AFSL director banned
ASIC revokes AFSL suspension, cancels another
FASEA blame game on in earnest
ASIC secures $160m in remediation over junk credit insurance
COVID-19 creates case for robo-advice
Adviser fears over ASIC relief
Editor's Choice
VFMC appoints head of equities
KANIKA SOOD
Victoria Funds Management Corporation has promoted a senior portfolio manager to head of equities, and hired from outside the company to fill the vacant role
Sole purpose test poses SMSF rent relief issue
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
COVID-19 has seen more than half a million Australians lose their jobs and countless businesses shuttered but for SMSF trustee landlords offering rent relief to those facing financial hardship could mean they fail to meet the sole purpose test.
APRA urged to probe industry funds
KANIKA SOOD
Liberal MP Tim Wilson has written to APRA chair Wayne Byres urging the regulator to conduct an investigation into vertical integration at industry super funds and related conflicts of interest.
Year-long delay for super merger
KANIKA SOOD
A corporate superannuation fund has pushed back its date of a planned successor fund transfer to Sunsuper by a year and is prepping members for potential future delays from COVID-19.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
4
Best Practice Forum: ESG - Video on Demand series 
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rady
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ALLIANZ RETIRE+
Having turned his nose up at the idea of working in the super and retirement sector early on, Allianz Retire+ chief executive Matt Rady is now turning his attention to ensuring a higher quality retirement for all. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something f7H6FBPG