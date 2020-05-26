Government offers guidance provision relief

Company directors will not be liable for missing financial guidance targets for the next six months, after the government temporarily amended continuous disclosure provisions to help firms through COVID-19.

The amendments, introduced today, ensure companies and their officers are only liable under the Corporations Act's continuous disclosure provisions if there "has been knowledge, recklessness or negligence with respect to updates on price sensitive information to the market".

The government is able to make the changes by utilising the instrument-making power within the Act as part of its response to the pandemic.

"The heightened level of uncertainty around companies' future prospects as a result of the crisis also exposes companies to the threat of opportunistic class actions for allegedly falling foul of their continuous disclosure obligations if their forecasts are found to be inaccurate," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.

"In response, companies may hold back from making forecasts of future earnings or other forward-looking estimates, limiting the amount of information available to investors during this period.

"The changes announced today will make it harder to bring such actions against companies and officers' during the Coronavirus crisis and while allowing the market to continue to stay informed and function effectively."

Separately, the Treasurer recently announced the removal of exemptions in the Corporations Act which allow litigation funders to operate outside the Act, without an AFSL.

Frydenberg said the government wants more regulatory oversight of litigation funders. By removing the exemptions, litigation funders will be required to obtain an AFSL from ASIC, ensuring they face obligations around fairness, honesty, competence and organisational resources.