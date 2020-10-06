Government declares record deficit, super reforms

The Morrison government has handed down the 2020 federal budget, confirming Australia's largest ever deficit and announcing major changes to superannuation.

As was largely anticipated, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has revealed a record deficit of more than $213.7 billion which is expected to fall to $66.9 billion by 2023-24.

Frydenberg said net debt will increase to $703 billion, or 36% of gross domestic product, this year. This will peak at $966 billion or 44% of GDP in June 2024, he said.

"This is a heavy burden, but a necessary one to responsibly deal with the greatest challenge of our time," Frydenberg said.

"By comparison, Australia's net debt as a share of the economy will peak at half of that in the United Kingdom, around a third of that in the United States and around a quarter of that in Japan today."

Laying out the Morrison government's economic recovery plan, Frydenberg said: "We owe it to the next generation to ensure a strong economy so that their lives are filled with the same opportunities and possibilities we have enjoyed."

Supporting this, about 11 million taxpayers will also benefit from a tax cut backdated to July 1 of this year in a bid to increase spending and boost economic activity. The government will bring forward its legislated tax cuts by two years, lifting the 19% threshold from $37,000 to $45,000, and lifting the 32.5% threshold from $90,000 to $120,000.

Regional Australia will receive $2 billion in concessional loans to help farmers overcome the drought, while also seeing a further $350 million to support regional tourism and $317 million for Aussie exporters to continue accessing global supply chains. Another $2 billion will be put towards vital water infrastructure.

Frydenberg also announced a raft of measures for small and medium businesses, including enabling 99% of businesses to write off the full value of any eligible asset they purchase until June 2022. Those that have been doing it tough will also be able to offset losses incurred to June 2022 against any profits made in or after the 2018-19 financial year.

This is in addition to the previously announced JobMaker program, offering a hiring credit payable to 16-35 year olds for up to 12 months. The credit will be paid at a rate of $200 per week for those under 30 and $100 per week for those 30-35 years of age, provided new hires work a minimum of 20 hours per week.

In addition to the $1 billion JobTrainer fund established and $2.8 billion committed to protect apprenticeships and trainees, $1.2 billion will be put towards 100,000 new apprenticeships with a 50% wage subsidy.

Turning to super reform, Frydenberg announced that new super accounts will no longer be automatically created every time a worker changes jobs, with Australians to be 'stapled' to their super account.

Further, from July 2021, APRA will benchmark MySuper products, with products that have underperformed over two consecutive annual tests to be banned from taking on new members until they are shown to no longer be underperforming. Non-MySuper products will be added from July 2022.

"Superannuation funds will be required to meet an annual performance test under the guidance of the prudential regulator," Frydenberg said.

"Poor performing funds will have nowhere to hide and will be required to notify their members of their underperformance."

The government will also launch YourSuper, an online portal aimed at educating Australians about super fees and returns.

"Over the next decade, the reforms announced tonight will reduce waste in the system and save Australian workers $17.9 billion - ensuring your super works better for you," Frydenberg said.

All said; the Morrison government is focused on boosting consumer and business confidence, and growing the economy through spending and the creation of jobs.

Australia's economy is forecast to fall by 3.75% this calendar year, but forecast to grow by 4.25% next year.

"Together Australia will come back," Frydenberg said.

"Together we will rebuild our economy and secure Australia's future."

Speaking with the ABC following his speech, Frydenberg acknowledged the budget is based on a set of assumptions, such as the majority of Australians being vaccinated against COVID-19 and borders being reopened.

"There is a great deal of uncertainty, these are predictions... and have been made in a once in a century global pandemic," Frydenberg said.