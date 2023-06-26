Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Government cracks the whip on multinationals

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 26 JUN 2023   12:51PM

The government has introduced a new Bill to tackle corporate tax avoidance, particularly among multinational enterprises.

The bill mandates enhanced tax transparency for multinational corporations operating within Australia, making it more difficult for them to avoid paying their "fair share" of taxes.

The Treasury Laws Amendment (Making Multinationals Pay Their Fair Share-Integrity and Transparency) Bill 2023 amends Australia's thin capitalisation rules. The legislation will limit the amount of interest expenses that entities can claim as tax deductions.

The measures are forecast to result in a $720 million windfall over the four years from 2022-23.

The legislation also replaces the existing asset-based rules with earnings-based interest limitation rules for general class investors, along with the introduction of a new third-party debt test. Previously, the safe harbour test allowed entities to deduct all interest expenses provided their total debt did not surpass 60% of their total assets value.

The newly proposed fixed ratio test permits the deduction of all interest expenses as long as net interest expenses do not exceed 30% of profits.

According to assistant minister for competition, charities and treasury Andrew Leigh, the changes encapsulate the government's immediate priorities to strengthen thin capitalisation rules, curb excessive debt deductions, and ensure deductions correlate with economic activity.

The Bill incorporates several technical changes proposed by industry to align better with commercial arrangements, including those concerning trust structures, he added.

Further, from July 1, new reporting obligations will require Australian public companies, both listed and unlisted, to disclose subsidiary information in their annual financial reports.

"The reported information will ensure companies are upfront with how they structure their subsidiaries, including for tax purposes," Leigh said.

The measures arise from multiple rounds of public consultation, that endeavour to strike a balance between the integrity of Australia's tax system and supporting genuine commercial activity while being mindful of compliance costs.

Leigh assured that the Treasury will continue to engage with industry stakeholders to ensure the new rules operate as intended.

In the coming months, the government will also engage with stakeholders regarding its commitment to introduce a public country-by-country reporting regime. This initiative aims to refine the level of disaggregated reporting.

Read more: Tax avoidanceAndrew LeighTax reformTax transparency
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Productivity Commission kicks off philanthropy review
Mercer proposes superannuation tax overhaul
Franking credit crackdown rife with unintended consequences: LICAT
Crypto asset reforms underway: Treasurer
Common ownership concerns redundant: AustralianSuper
Super, ASIC beneficiaries of advice challenges: Hearing
Industry fund called out over board diversity initiatives
Mercer restructures fees, asset allocation
Retail superannuation funds grilled on member priorities
ERS sees Cbus members forfeit TPD cover

Editor's Choice

Rest appoints WTW as asset consultant

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The super fund has appointed Willis Towers Watson (WTW) as its asset consultant to the board and board investment committee.

Managed fund research lead at Koda resigns

KARREN VERGARA
The head of managed fund research at Koda Capital announced his intentions to leave the Sydney-based firm he joined more than eight years ago.

BlackRock Bitcoin ETF: A landmark institutional event?

ANDREW MCKEAN
The BlackRock ETF filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been touted by Magnet Capital co-founder Egor Sidelska as the most significant institutional event in Bitcoin history.

IFM Investors names chair

CHLOE WALKER
Cath Bowtell will become IFM Investors' new chair, as former politician Lindsay Tanner joins the board as an independent director.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Marcus Price

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
IRESS MARKET TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
The financial services industry is awash with often convoluted and showy hierarchies and titles, but Iress chief executive Marcus Price has zero interest in that ostentatious dance. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.