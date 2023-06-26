Government cracks the whip on multinationals

The government has introduced a new Bill to tackle corporate tax avoidance, particularly among multinational enterprises.

The bill mandates enhanced tax transparency for multinational corporations operating within Australia, making it more difficult for them to avoid paying their "fair share" of taxes.

The Treasury Laws Amendment (Making Multinationals Pay Their Fair Share-Integrity and Transparency) Bill 2023 amends Australia's thin capitalisation rules. The legislation will limit the amount of interest expenses that entities can claim as tax deductions.

The measures are forecast to result in a $720 million windfall over the four years from 2022-23.

The legislation also replaces the existing asset-based rules with earnings-based interest limitation rules for general class investors, along with the introduction of a new third-party debt test. Previously, the safe harbour test allowed entities to deduct all interest expenses provided their total debt did not surpass 60% of their total assets value.

The newly proposed fixed ratio test permits the deduction of all interest expenses as long as net interest expenses do not exceed 30% of profits.

According to assistant minister for competition, charities and treasury Andrew Leigh, the changes encapsulate the government's immediate priorities to strengthen thin capitalisation rules, curb excessive debt deductions, and ensure deductions correlate with economic activity.

The Bill incorporates several technical changes proposed by industry to align better with commercial arrangements, including those concerning trust structures, he added.

Further, from July 1, new reporting obligations will require Australian public companies, both listed and unlisted, to disclose subsidiary information in their annual financial reports.

"The reported information will ensure companies are upfront with how they structure their subsidiaries, including for tax purposes," Leigh said.

The measures arise from multiple rounds of public consultation, that endeavour to strike a balance between the integrity of Australia's tax system and supporting genuine commercial activity while being mindful of compliance costs.

Leigh assured that the Treasury will continue to engage with industry stakeholders to ensure the new rules operate as intended.

In the coming months, the government will also engage with stakeholders regarding its commitment to introduce a public country-by-country reporting regime. This initiative aims to refine the level of disaggregated reporting.