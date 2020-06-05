Government announces fresh crackdowns on foreign investments

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has announced a major crackdown on foreign investment in Australia, including new overriding "last resort powers" which will allow him to force foreign divestment in exceptional cases.

The reforms to the country's foreign investment framework are its most significant since its establishment in 1975, he said, and follow changes to foreign investment made by the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan and New Zealand.

"Our foreign investment regulatory framework has always sort to strike a balance between, on the one hand, welcoming and inviting foreign investment to this country, but on the other, ensuring that those foreign investment proposals that succeed are in our national interest," Frydenberg said.

"But technology has been evolving, and our geopolitical climate has become more complex.

"In fact, the world over, governments are seeing foreign investment being used for strategic objectives not purely commercial ones."

The reforms cover three key areas; including a new national security test, strengthened compliance and integrity framework and a streamlined approval process for passive investments.

The first will see all foreign investors face a review by the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) when they are investing in businesses that are deemed to pose "sensitive national security" risks.

The exact businesses covered by the term will be subject to consultation, however Frydenberg said it is expected to include those in the telecommunications sector, businesses covered by the Security of Critical Infrastructure Act (including energy and sensitive utilities businesses), businesses within the defence supply chain, and businesses that collect, store and own data that is critical to Australia's national security and defence.

For businesses not covered by the "sensitive" definition, the Treasurer announced he would have fresh powers to "call-in" an investment if it creates a national security risk, including a "last resort power" to vary or impose conditions or force a divestment in exceptional cases.

This could include when there is a "material misstatement" by the foreign applicant in the approval process, or where the activities of a business change substantially, creating national security risks.

The second reform aims to strengthen the FIRB's compliance and integrity framework, Frydenberg said, as well as strengthening penalties and Australia's enforcement regime.

"Over 80% of foreign investment by value last year had conditions attached. The FIRB has currently more than 1000 conditional approvals on their books," he said.

"We need to have the requisite penalties to ensure compliance and we also need to have the resources in place to monitor and ensure compliance."

The third reform to foreign investment is set to streamline the approval process for passive investments from foreign governments where they partner with private capital.

"There is trillions of dollars being invested by such funds, where foreign governments through their entities are partnering with private capital," Frydenberg said.

"Where those investments are in non-sensitive sectors, we want to streamline and speed-up that process."

The government will be releasing draft legislation on the reforms next month, with the intention of passing the changes before the end of the year so that they are in place by 1 January 2021.