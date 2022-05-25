Newspaper icon
Goldman Sachs strengthens leveraged finance team

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  WEDNESDAY, 25 MAY 2022   12:45PM

Goldman Sachs has hired Colin Mathews to run leveraged finance in Australia and New Zealand.

Currently, the New York-based Mathews co-leads oil and gas coverage within the leveraged finance group.

In his new role, he will assume responsibility for the strategic direction and ongoing growth of the local leveraged finance business.

Mathews will move from the Goldman Sachs office in New York to Sydney and will join the team later this year.

He first joined Goldman Sachs in 2014 as an associate in the natural resources financing group and was named managing director in 2019.

Mathews arrived there from Barclays Capital's leveraged finance business, where he focused on natural resources, chemicals, and power.

Earlier in his career, he spent five years at UBS as a private client group associate before becoming a municipal portfolio specialist.

Goldman Sachs has also announced that Pedro Panizo will be taking on the role of head of private credit at the firm's asset management business in Australia and New Zealand.

"We believe Panizo's new role will serve to strengthen the ongoing partnership between investment banking and asset management," Goldman Sachs said in a staff memo.

"Pedro has been instrumental in building and growing the leveraged finance business since joining in 2018, and we would like to thank him for his contribution.

"We will ensure a smooth and appropriate transition for Colin and Pedro as they commence their new roles."

Read more: Goldman SachsColin MathewsPedro PanizoBarclays CapitalUBS
