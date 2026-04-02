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Insurance

Genetic testing laws pass parliament

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 2 APR 2026   12:05PM
Life insurers have welcomed the new laws, saying it will give consumers confidence to be genetically tested, knowing the results cannot be used in insurance underwriting.

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Read more: CALIAustralian Securities and Investments CommissionChristine CupittCouncil of Australian Life InsurersDaniel Mulino
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