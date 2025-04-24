Newspaper icon
Generation Development Group enters ASX 200

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 24 APR 2025   12:47PM

Generation Development Group has posted record inflows across its managed accounts and investment bonds businesses and capped off the milestone by entering the ASX 200.

The group's funds under management (FUM) increased to $26.8 billion in the March quarter from $25.4 billion in December last year, following the acquisition and integration of Evidentia Group, according to an ASX announcement. Lonsec Investment Solutions contributed $13.3 billion in FUM, up 28% on the prior corresponding period.

Lonsec had net inflows of $685 million, representing a year-on-year increase of over 325%.

"The integration of Lonsec Investment Solutions, Implemented Portfolios and Evidentia is progressing to plan, with key milestones being met. Evidentia Managed Accounts continues to win more client mandates, ensuring a healthy FY26 pipeline of committed inflows," Generation Development Group chief executive Grant Hackett said.

Generation Life, meanwhile, strengthened its position in the investment bonds market, increasing FUM to $3.95 billion, up 23% on the prior corresponding period.

Generation Life also recorded record quarterly inflows $239 million, a 55% increase.

Generation Life chief executive Felipe Araujo noted that this quarter Generation Life became number one in the investment bonds sector.

He said the result reflects "consistent conversion across all regions," supported by "disciplined pipeline management" and a "focus on strategy solutions with advisers."

Hackett said each of Generation Development Group's businesses are strategically positioned to benefit from long-term industry tailwinds, and that the company remains focused on executing its growth agenda.

"In closing, we are incredibly proud to have reached the milestone of becoming an ASX 200 company - this is a strong reflection of the sustained growth, strategic focus, and disciplined execution that have defined Generation Development Group in recent years," he said.

Read more: Generation Development GroupGeneration LifeInvestment bondsManaged accountsLonsec Investment SolutionsEvidentia GroupGrant HackettFelipe Araujo
