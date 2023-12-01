Gender pay gap a crucial diversity metric: FSI

Improving reporting on gender pay gap and gender diversity will help investors assess where companies are addressing gender-based equality and inclusion and set the stage for engagement on diversity measures beyond gender, according to First Sentier Investors.

First Sentier Investors recently published an explainer on gender pay gap and gender diversity reporting as their first Principal Adverse Impacts (PAI) disclosure report under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR). Under SFDR, financial market participants such as asset managers need to disclose PAIs that their investment decisions have on sustainability factors, in order to identify and assess risks and minimise harms.

Many markets have voluntary or mandatory requirements to increase gender diversity, but information on gender pay gap is far less prevalent. Unadjusted gender pay gap is defined as the difference between average gross hourly earnings of male paid employees and of female paid employees as a percentage of average gross hourly earnings of male paid employees.

"Coverage is the key issue with a lot of these PAIs and looking at the companies reporting the data," said First Sentier Investors responsible investment specialist Belinda White.

"Gender diversity has some of the highest and the lowest coverage rates when it comes to reporting. For example, in major markets, reporting of board gender diversity is near 100%. But reporting of the unadjusted pay gap is the worst - around 4%.

"It's an interesting barbell in that sense and it goes to show that companies will report what they have to report unless they're doing really well and they report on a voluntary basis."

White notes that the stark difference in reporting around gender diversity, particularly on boards, and gender pay gap highlights what happens when regulators, legislators and investors focus on disclosure and engagement around a DEI issue.

"It also shows that what gets measured gets managed," White said.

"Board gender diversity has been addressed in most markets in the last 10-15 years and overall, board diversity has gone up in developed markets. It's not great in Asia and it's still not very good in some smaller companies, even in Australia, which drags down the portfolio-level gender diversity reporting in some of our funds."

The low levels of gender pay gap reporting will change in some markets - as of 2024, companies with more than 100 employees will have to report pay gap data to WGEA in line with similar requirements that already exist in the UK.

Gender pay gap levels can highlight a company's level/commitment to gender diversity and a large pay gap "may point to underlying gender discrimination, or unconscious bias against women in the organisation," FSI said.

"It is one data point that you would use to look at the culture of a company, at the diversity at those senior levels," White said.

"It's a proxy for diversity outside of the boardroom. How inclusive is it, how well are women recruited into senior roles. That's what a gender pay gap should address.

The unadjusted gender pay gap does not compare wages between men and women in the same roles, but compares total wages for men and women respectively.

"It is a proxy for workforce composition and bonus structures and some of the other governance issues we look at. It also goes to the pipeline question. The roles that are most likely to go into the chief executive position are more likely to come from C-Suite roles that have balance sheet responsibilities like chief financial officer. That pipeline piece is not stacked well for women. Women at the C-level are in the pink ghetto - predominately HR, legal, head of comms/marketing. All very important positions, but less likely to reach that top job with more lucrative short-term and long-term incentive structures," White said.

"We have to separate out reporting and stewardship. At the moment, this is a reporting issue. Gender pay gap is just becoming something that's more transparent and looked at by the investment teams. Our investment teams engaging on this? Not yet. It might be something in the future.

"The point of the SFDR PAI Reporting regime is to shine a light on all of these issues and then once we've got the light on them, you can move to engagement and stewardship activities. Asking for the data is the first step and that's where most investors are."

Beyond the responsibility to ensure equal rates of pay for people regardless of gender, racial or cultural background and cognitive background, gender pay rate is a proxy for overall workplace composition, leadership pipeline and bonus structures.

FSI engages with portfolio companies on gender diversity, but is looking to expand the engagement process to diversity beyond gender.

"We're going to look at how we can source data around things like ethnicity, socioeconomic background, then neurodiversity, and we're going to look at some of the aspects of engaging for companies to provide more data to us on their own people, where they're open to disclosing," White said.

As part of this program, other questions come into focus, such as the role of mentorship versus sponsorship in company diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

"The difference between mentorship and sponsorship is that mentorship is about fixing yourself, but sponsorship is fixing the system," White said.