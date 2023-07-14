Newspaper icon
Financial Planning

FY23 farewells 700 advisers

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 14 JUL 2023   12:02PM

Financial advice firms AMP Financial Planning, Synchron, and Charter farewelled the largest number of advisers, dragging down the total population to 15,708 from 16,415 at the end of the 2023 financial year.

Rainmaker analysis of ASIC's Financial Adviser Register found a 4% year-on-year decline in the adviser pool from 16,415 advisers practising in FY22.

AMP Financial Planning lost a net of 73 advisers to have 495 at the end of the period. However, it continues to hold the largest number of advisers in its books.

Synchron Advice lost the most advisers, a net of 90 left the firm, ending the financial year at 268. Before it was acquired by WT Financial Group, Synchron had 422 advisers at the end of 2021.

Charter Financial Planning had 306 advisers, down 56 from 362 in FY22.

Morgans Financial is the second-largest dealer group, ending FY23 with 422 advisers after losing 29 in 12 months.

Interprac Financial Planning came in third place with 310 advisers. It bucked the trend by adding a net of 34 advisers.

Consultum Financial Advisers (305), Alliance Wealth (286), Ord Minnett (267), Count Financial (266), Lifespan Financial Planning (258), and Capstone Financial Planning (258) capped off the top 10 dealer groups.

There were 1842 AFSLs at the end of FY23, which remained stable from 1845 year on year.

Just 429 advisers joined the advice profession during the year, registering for the first time on ASIC's database.

Despite the bleak figures, a recent survey of 122 advice practices found that adviser profitability is rising.

On average, revenue jumped from $1.1 million in 2021 to $1.6 million this year thanks to operating a more efficient back office.

Read more: AMP Financial PlanningASICSynchron AdviceCharter Financial PlanningAlliance WealthCapstone Financial PlanningConsultum Financial AdvisersCount FinancialFinancial Adviser RegisterInterprac Financial PlanningLifespan Financial PlanningMorgans FinancialOrd MinnettWT Financial Group
