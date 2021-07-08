Funds grilled despite record returns

AustralianSuper and Cbus faced an extremely hostile questioning from the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics, which at times devolved to committee members yelling over one another.

AustralianSuper chief executive Ian Silk and Cbus chief executive Justin Arter appeared before the committee, chaired by Liberal MP Tim Wilson today.

The funds both reported record returns for the 2021 financial year, with Cbus returning 19.34% in its MySuper option and AustralianSuper's MySuper option returning 20.43%.

They were the best returns in each fund's history and Cbus also noted it had an average per annum return over its 37-year history of around 9%, with AustralianSuper enjoying a similar per annum return over its 15-year history.

But that didn't stop the committee grilling the funds - particularly on the issue of members being signed up to digital publication The New Daily.

Arter and Silk said Cbus and AustralianSuper members can opt-out of a subscription to The New Daily and each said their fund had sought legal advice to ensure the fund was not in breach of the Spam Act.

The New Daily is owned by Industry Super Holdings.

Wilson asked Silk whether investing in The New Daily was in the best interests of members, but Silk pointed out that AustralianSuper does not invest in The New Daily.

"We're spending an extraordinary amount of time on this issue - AustralianSuper believes [subscribing] members to The New Daily achieves two objectives. It improves financial literacy... and it improves engagement," Silk said.

A survey of AustralianSuper members who had been subscribed to the publication found that most had read its financial content and found the content improved their financial literacy, according to Silk. He also argued that the free, opt-out subscriptions were a form of engaging with members for the fund.

Yesterday, multiple publications reported that IFM Investors had put Tandem Group (a telecommunications company which it owns) into administration due to a class action. Wilson alleged the company was ripping off contractors and employees.

Silk confirmed he had questioned IFM on the matter after reading the reports.

Wilson later asked about IFM paying bonuses of up to $12 million, Labor MP Peta Murphy objected to this question being asked of witnesses from organisations other than IFM. Both Arter and Silk said they were not aware of such large bonuses being paid and would not support such large bonuses being paid.

The hearing then erupted into parties, all appearing via video due to the COVID-19 pandemic, yelling over each other. Labor MP Daniel Mulino interjected that "no other asset manager has been asked this... What a joke", in regard to bonuses.

Wilson claimed that IFM had been requested to appear at this hearing but had declined.

"You can't ask a witness the day before a hearing to attend and then criticise them on the public record for not attending," Murphy said.

Murphy later suggested Wilson should apologise for his questions to AustralianSuper and Cbus, calling them "ridiculous".