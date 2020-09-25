Fund seeks to internalise management

An ASX-listed property investment company is seeking to internalise its management and will pay about $4 million to existing owner.

Eildon Capital Group is managed by Eildon Funds Management, which is owned by CVC Limited.

Eildon wants to internalise the management function and is offering to pay CVC $4 million to buy Eildon Funds Management.

EDC's independent directors have negotiated the proposal with CVC and have entered into a share purchase agreement. It will be funded via a cross-staple loan from Eildon Trust to Eildon Capital.

Unitholder meeting is scheduled for November 13.

EDC said the change will eliminate all external fee payments and avoid perceived conflicts of interest which it says might exist within external management models.

Dividend guidance (7% to 8% of the NAV), NAV existing directors and key management personnel will be maintained.

Risk profile and NTA (drops form $1.09 to $1) will have some changes.

EDC had $41.4 million of committed capital at FY20 across eight investments. Eildon Funds Management, which it is buying, has $750 million and over 65 real estate transactions' experience.

The funds management business has $169 million and over 450 investors across the platform.