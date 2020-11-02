FSC names new chair

The Financial Services Council has appointed a new chair to replace Geoff Lloyd, who has stood down due to his resignation from MLC Wealth.

The role is going to Mercer Australia's recently appointed chief executive David Bryant.

Bryant was previously Australian Unity's chief investment officer and wealth and capital markets chief executive, when his move to Mercer was announced at March end.

He has held several positions within the FSC since being appointed to the board in 2013, including as co-deputy chair of the board, co-chair of the advice board committee, chair of the standards oversight & disciplinary board committee, and a member of the administration and risk board committee and nominations board committee.

In another change to the board, Challenger chief financial officer Andrew Tobin's seat will go to Challenger chief executive Richard Howes, after Tobin tendered his resignation from the company on September 30.

"Geoff's leadership has been integral in helping the industry navigate substantial headwinds and a period of unprecedented change; change that is for the benefits of Australians and for our members who serve them. Geoff has encouraged a collaborative approach to tackling issues and can be very proud of where the FSC is today," Bryant said.

"Importantly, Geoff has worked tirelessly to advance the position of the financial services industry and to create a more prosperous future for all Australians. I look forward to carrying forward this charge."

Lloyd leaves the role after four years, and after MLC Wealth decided to sell its business to IOOF.

"It has been my privilege to lead the FSC as Chairman over the past four years during this period of unprecedented reform," Lloyd said of his departure.

"We have experienced many industry-changing events during this time which have provided the FSC, its members and their clients with numerous challenges and importantly opportunities. We have steered the organisation through the Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking and Financial Services Sector acknowledging deficiencies and driving meaningful change for those our member organisations serve.

"I leave the FSC board in good hands as David has made a significant contribution both as my deputy and as an FSC director over many years, and is a very experienced and respected leader in financial services, as chief executive of Australian Unity, and now Mercer Australia."