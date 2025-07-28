Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

FSC explores if adviser licensing framework remains 'fit for purpose'

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  MONDAY, 28 JUL 2025   12:29PM

The Financial Services Council (FSC) has released a green paper addressing the case for reforming Australia's financial advice licensing framework to better progress the advice sector against today's challenges.

FSC's The Value and Future of Advice Licensing: FSC Green Paper on the Advice Licensing Framework was published in collaboration with CoreData and explores how various issues such as industry fragmentation, varied financial requirements and professional indemnity insurance coverage are combining to increase systemic risk in the financial advice industry.

Central to this is a growing concern that risks in the system are no longer appropriately accounted for or borne fairly amongst the varied industry participants, the FSC said.

The paper found that since the establishment of Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL) in 2001, it has "fostered trust and safeguarded the interests of Australians seeking financial advice."

However, in light of the industry's evolution, including the Future of Financial Advice Reforms (2012), new education standards (2017) and Hayne Royal Commission (2017-2019), the FSC believes it is timely to assess whether the licensing framework remains "fit for purpose".

"[The paper] does not take a view on the desirability of any particular licensee model. Rather, it asks whether the current framework places regulatory responsibility with the parties best equipped to manage risk, and whether it does so in a way that supports system stability, consumer protection, and confidence across all parts of the market," the FSC said.

Commenting, FSC chief executive Blake Briggs said a series of reforms have since helped financial advice mature into a true profession, but the framework has been around for a prolonged period.

"... the licensing framework that underpins it has not had a holistic review since its inception almost 25 years ago. It was never designed for the scale, structure, or regulatory complexity of the industry today," Briggs said.

"With the government's advice reforms already well advanced, the next step is ensuring the licensing framework continues to support a professional, sustainable and trusted industry across all business sizes."

Hence, the green paper sets out a series of proposals and questions on the future of advice licensing including changing the compositions of AFSLs, balancing accountability between licensees and advisers, and much more.

The FSC is currently seeking consultation for the paper and the feedback collected will form the basis of a subsequent White Paper, FSC said.

Consultation is open until 21 November 2025.

Read more: Advice Licensing FrameworkAFSLFinancial Services CouncilBlake BriggsFuture of Financial Advice ReformsHayne Royal CommissionThe Value and Future of Advice Licensing: FSC Green Paper on the Advice Licensing Framework
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC funding levy to charge advisers $46.2m
ASFA publishes new service standards on claims handling
Super tax requires a 'holistic' review: ASA
Up to two million Aussies could face super tax: FSC
Super needs customised, personalised approach: FSC
Jones clarifies scope of new class of adviser
Unlawful hawking practices re-emerge in SMSFs
ASIC bans adviser jailed for supplying drugs
ASIC proposes further breach reporting relief
Australians don't trust politicians with their super: FSC

Editor's Choice

FSC explores if adviser licensing framework remains 'fit for purpose'

MATTHEW WAI
The Financial Services Council (FSC) has released a green paper addressing the case for reforming Australia's financial advice licensing framework to better progress the advice sector against today's challenges.

MLC AM reduces MultiSeries management fees

KARREN VERGARA
MLC Asset Management reduced its management fees across its four MultiSeries portfolios, starting on June 1.

ASIC issues warning over BTG Technology

ELIZA BAVIN
The regulator has warned investors against investing in unlicensed cryptocurrency futures products offered by BTG Technology Holdings.

Economic growth has 'moderated': CommSec

ELIZA BAVIN
Economic growth across Australian states and territories has moderated, held back by slowing public investment, population growth and household spending, according to CommSec.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

JUL
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

JUL
31

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
1

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Mark Carlile

Mark Carlile

HEAD OF WHOLESALE - AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
J.P. Morgan Asset Management head of wholesale Australia and New Zealand Mark Carlile has always put respect for others front and centre, and it's carried him a long way. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media