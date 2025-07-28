FSC explores if adviser licensing framework remains 'fit for purpose'

The Financial Services Council (FSC) has released a green paper addressing the case for reforming Australia's financial advice licensing framework to better progress the advice sector against today's challenges.

FSC's The Value and Future of Advice Licensing: FSC Green Paper on the Advice Licensing Framework was published in collaboration with CoreData and explores how various issues such as industry fragmentation, varied financial requirements and professional indemnity insurance coverage are combining to increase systemic risk in the financial advice industry.

Central to this is a growing concern that risks in the system are no longer appropriately accounted for or borne fairly amongst the varied industry participants, the FSC said.

The paper found that since the establishment of Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL) in 2001, it has "fostered trust and safeguarded the interests of Australians seeking financial advice."

However, in light of the industry's evolution, including the Future of Financial Advice Reforms (2012), new education standards (2017) and Hayne Royal Commission (2017-2019), the FSC believes it is timely to assess whether the licensing framework remains "fit for purpose".

"[The paper] does not take a view on the desirability of any particular licensee model. Rather, it asks whether the current framework places regulatory responsibility with the parties best equipped to manage risk, and whether it does so in a way that supports system stability, consumer protection, and confidence across all parts of the market," the FSC said.

Commenting, FSC chief executive Blake Briggs said a series of reforms have since helped financial advice mature into a true profession, but the framework has been around for a prolonged period.

"... the licensing framework that underpins it has not had a holistic review since its inception almost 25 years ago. It was never designed for the scale, structure, or regulatory complexity of the industry today," Briggs said.

"With the government's advice reforms already well advanced, the next step is ensuring the licensing framework continues to support a professional, sustainable and trusted industry across all business sizes."

Hence, the green paper sets out a series of proposals and questions on the future of advice licensing including changing the compositions of AFSLs, balancing accountability between licensees and advisers, and much more.

The FSC is currently seeking consultation for the paper and the feedback collected will form the basis of a subsequent White Paper, FSC said.

Consultation is open until 21 November 2025.