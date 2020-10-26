NEWS
Financial Planning
FS Power50 revealed
BY STAFF WRITER  |  MONDAY, 26 OCT 2020   7:40AM

The 2020 FS Power50 has been named, recognising the 50 most influential financial advisers in Australia.

A diverse group of advice professionals, the 2020 FS Power50 exemplify the best aspects of the advice industry and how it is set to change.

The purpose of the guide is to raise awareness, in the eyes of the Australian public and the advice industry itself, for the advisers who are playing a key role in shaping the future of financial advice.

"Some are influencing the advice industry, be it through regulatory bodies or peer groups, others are influencing the delivery of advice and the client experience through technology and innovative business models. And others are leveraging their role as an adviser to make a meaningful difference in their community or communities abroad," Financial Standard editor Jamie Williamson said.

This year's list was decided by a combination of the 6000 votes received and extensive due diligence conducted by the Financial Standard editorial team. The list was also screened by the Association of Financial Advisers and the Financial Planning Association of Australia prior to publishing.

There are plenty of new faces on this year's list, with 23 advisers appearing in the FS Power50 for the first time.

Women represent 38% of the list, the same proportion as in 2019. However, two years ago, women accounted for just 32% of the list.

The group is getting younger too, with just 11 of the Power50 boasting more than 15 years' experience. Thirty-two have more than five years' experience, while six have been in the industry for less than five years.

"To make it on to this list is no mean feat and all that are featured should be proud of their achievement," Williamson said.

"At a time when so much focus is on the impact of industry change and diminishing adviser numbers, Financial Standard is proud to showcase excellence in advice and celebrate just how bright the future of advice is."

To view the full FS Power50 list, click here.

