FPA seeks broader scope for CSLR

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 10 OCT 2022   12:31PM

In its pre-budget submission, the Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) has called on the federal government to broaden its proposed compensation scheme of last resort (CSLR) and to extend the ASIC levy freeze for advisers for another year.

The FPA believes that the current CSLR Bill is too narrow in scope and doesn't seek to address some of the underlying causes of unpaid determinations, such as appropriate professional indemnity insurance.

As a result, it said that consumers are left unprotected and financial advisers are footing the bill.

"We believe the government should amend the proposed legislation to establish the scheme so that its design reflects a broader base that includes all participants in the financial services industry," the FPA said in its submission.

"This could be achieved by broadening the scope of the scheme to include the entirety of the jurisdiction of the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA)."

Such amendments would ensure equity for industry and consumers as well as long-term sustainability for the scheme, it said.

The FPA has also asked the government to freeze the ASIC industry levy for a further 12 months to ensure cost certainty for the sector during FY2022/23, while Treasury reviews ASIC's Industry Funding Model.

"The current freeze has recognised the negative impact that ongoing significant ASIC industry fee increases have had on the financial services sector. We acknowledge and appreciate the government's role to date in trying to control these spiralling increases for this sector," it said.

"To provide certainty to the profession and provide adequate notice of any change, which may require planning for business models to adapt, the review should be completed prior to the expiration of the ASIC levy freeze."

The FPA added that many practitioners are sole traders or work in small and medium-sized practices, so their ability to absorb additional regulatory costs is extremely limited.

