Four investment specialists join Resolution Life

Resolution Life Australasia has added three new investment specialists and an analyst to its investment team.

Katrina Tran has been recruited as a senior investment manager.

She joins from Mercer, where she spent three years most recently as an investment consultant.

The second new recruit, Matthew Coleman has been appointed investment management leader.

Coleman is an experienced investor with more than 20 years' experience, including previous roles at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in global markets and treasury.

Also joining is William Bahramali, who will also take on the role of senior investment manager.

Previously, he worked at QBE Insurance as a manager of investment planning and solutions and Credit Suisse as an operations analyst.

Finally, Resolution Life has hired Nathan Lau as an investment analyst.

Lau has almost 10 years' experience, including more than eight years at MetLife in various investment management roles in its Hong Kong and Asia regional office.

"As an in-force specialist, quality investment management is fundamental to ensuring we generate strong returns for our policyholders," Resolution Life Australasia investment chief John Lucey said.

"We are pleased with the calibre of the new hires, who will each play a key role as we continue to build out the investment function for the benefit of our customers."

The insurer's local investment team will be further strengthened by the acquisition of AIA's Australian superannuation and investment business.

The acquisition will deliver significant value and scale benefits and will strengthen Resolution Life's position as the largest life insurer by assets in Australasia.

It will also increase funds under management and administration by more than $8 billion and result in around 162,000 AIA Australia customers joining Resolution Life's existing 1.1 million Australasian customer base.