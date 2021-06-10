NEWS
General

Fostering the ageing workforce

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 10 JUN 2021   12:08PM

More women entering the workforce later in life and Australians delaying retirement has led to the doubling of those aged over 55 in the workforce and they could offset adverse economic impacts, according to CEPAR.

The Centre of Excellence in Population Ageing Research found those aged over 55 years old make up 19% of the workforce in 2021, up from 9% in 1991.

By 2050, workers aged 55 and over are expected to make up about 40% of the adult population in Australia.

"Older Australians are a critical part of the workforce and economy. More mature workers could increase economic prosperity. Given the right opportunities, older workers could offset the adverse economic impacts of population ageing," CEPAR senior research fellow at the UNSW Business School Rafal Chomik said.

Chomik argued that for this to happen, Australia must do more to dismantle the barriers related to health, care, training, discrimination and work conditions.

Professor Marian Baird and her colleagues investigated strategies to support older workers and concluded that organisations need a customised approach.

"If organisations want to take advantage of demographic change, then they need policies and cultures in which employees can access the flexibility they require," Baird said.

"For example, phased retirement and flexible late-stage careers can allow older workers to remain in the workforce longer, especially since retirement systems allow them to access part of their retirement benefits."

The research brief put forward the 3i framework - include, individualise, and integrate.

This is to include workers over the life cycle, individualise their responses to different circumstances and set up processes that better integrate workers of all ages.

"Helping prepare employers for an ageing workforce is one aspect of this effort, and in our 3i framework we identify strategies that organisations can use to reap the benefits associated with a mature and age-diverse workforce," John Curtin distinguished professor in organisational behaviour Sharon Parker said.

Read more: CEPAR
Related News

Household capital remains key: RIR
Many who accessed ERS unsure of impact: Research
Portfolio insurance provides strong protection: Research
Wealth projection boosts super fund engagement
Default options safeguard retirement savings: Research
Could government issue its own annuities?

