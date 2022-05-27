Fossil fuel divestment bill passes California Senate

The California Senate passed a bill overnight prohibiting the United States' two largest public pension funds from investing in the world's top 200 fossil fuel companies and require them to divest any existing holdings by 2030.

The California Fossil Fuel Divestment Act passed through the state's Senate overnight and, if passed by the Assembly, will see the California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS) and the California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS) forced to divest their estimated US$9 billion in fossil fuel holdings.

The bill was introduced in February with the backing of 127 unions, coalitions and organisations and requires the two funds to cease investments in the world's 200 largest fossil fuel companies and requires them to divest their current holdings by 2030, the progress of which would have to be reported on every year from 2024.

The bill applies to publicly-owned companies expected to contribute the highest future emissions from their coal, oil, and gas reserves.

This bill follows previous legislation passed in 2015 that saw the funds forced to divest thermal coal holdings "because dying industries do not qualify as financially responsible investments".

It would also align the funds' investment strategies to the efforts already made by California, including US$15 billion spent last year across drought response, clean energy, transport and the like.

"It's critical that SB 1173 passes through the Assembly to put an end to CalPERS' and CalSTRS' failed attempts to transform oil, gas, and coal corporations into clean energy companies," Fossil Free California communications coordinator CJ Koepp said.

"These investments have real-world consequences-not only for the firefighters, teachers, and healthcare workers who are counting on their pensions to invest responsibly, but for the people across California who bear the brunt of wildfires and pollution."

The bill's progress follows allegations that CalPERS and CalSTRS misrepresented the costs of divesting to the state legislature last month. Fossil Free California said the funds were "obstructing the legislative process" by inflating the costs of divestment as the 'fiscal impact' of a bill plays a significant role in its success.

For example, according to Fossil Free California's report, CalPERS claimed it would cost US$75-$100 million to sell the stocks named in the bill, but a study of the fund's past divestments apparently found transaction costs were "considered negligible in all cases except for tobacco".

Meanwhile, CalSTRS claimed divestment could potentially incur a $20 billion loss for the fund, but studies from BlackRock and Meketa both concluded that "investment funds have experienced no negative financial impacts from divesting fossil fuels"; "In fact, they found evidence of modest improvement in fund return."