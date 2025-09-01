Former United Global Capital adviser banned

Former United Global Capital (UGC) adviser Milutin Petrovic is banned for six years after ASIC found he failed key advice obligations when recommending clients invest their retirement savings into the Global Capital Property Fund Limited (GCPF).

Petrovic advised clients to set up a self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF) and invest significant amounts of their retirement savings in the Global Capital Property Fund, which was offered by his licensee, UGC.

ASIC alleges he told clients that he was only providing limited advice as they sought 'execution only advice', despite also telling them he was required to act in their best interests and providing comparisons regarding existing superannuation arrangements and the recommended SMSF and GCPF investment.

"The comparison included demonstrating to clients that they would be so many dollars better off by switching superannuation investment," ASIC explained.

ASIC also said that by purporting to limit the advice in the manner he did, Petrovic provided Statements of Advice that were defective and therefore engaged in misleading and deceptive conduct.

The regulator said Petrovic did not act in clients' best interests; did not provide appropriate advice; failed to prioritise clients' interests over those of UGC's; made statements that were likely to mislead; and provided defective Statements of Advice.

Petrovic has already appealed the ban and had asked for stay and confidentiality orders but later withdrew that request. The review application was heard on June 30, July 1 and July 2 and the decision has been reserved, ASIC said.

UGC collapsed in July 2024 and was ordered to be wound up on 9 August 2024. A week or so later, Petrovic was licensed by River X Financial Services, but that relationship lasted just one week. According to the ASIC Financial Adviser Register, he has not been licensed since.